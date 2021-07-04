THE REGULARS: A reflection of childhood July 4 celebrations and the nation's founding

Happy Independence Day everyone! I hope all of you are staying safe and hydrated as you are enjoying the long weekend.

For me this holiday brings back many memories of my childhood, as well as adult years. Our family celebrated the holiday doing various things.

One year, when I was nine, I went with my grandparents to the Black Hills, Badlands and Yellowstone National Park. Seeing Old Faithful at that time is something I will never forget. It was amazing to me.

Boating on the Yellowstone Lake, which is a natural lake with very cold water, presented a new experience. As I recall, it is very large and beautiful. While out in the lake in a small cabin cruiser, a storm came up and we nearly capsized.

We were forced to land on an island, our captain figured a search boat would be sent out to look for us and Esther Williams and her children; they were on another larger cabin cruiser. For those of you that do not know, she was a famous actress and swimmer setting many records as a teen. They did look for us and found us all on an island together.

The third memorable moment was when a firecracker went off in my hand, it hurt, I quickly looked for blood and counted my fingers while not saying a word to anyone. Fortunately it was a small, not very powerful firecracker.