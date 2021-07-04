THE REGULARS: A reflection of childhood July 4 celebrations and the nation's founding

Happy Independence Day everyone! I hope all of you are staying safe and hydrated as you are enjoying the long weekend.
For me this holiday brings back many memories of my childhood, as well as adult years. Our family celebrated the holiday doing various things.
One year, when I was nine, I went with my grandparents to the Black Hills, Badlands and Yellowstone National Park. Seeing Old Faithful at that time is something I will never forget. It was amazing to me.
Boating on the Yellowstone Lake, which is a natural lake with very cold water, presented a new experience. As I recall, it is very large and beautiful. While out in the lake in a small cabin cruiser, a storm came up and we nearly capsized.
We were forced to land on an island, our captain figured a search boat would be sent out to look for us and Esther Williams and her children; they were on another larger cabin cruiser. For those of you that do not know, she was a famous actress and swimmer setting many records as a teen. They did look for us and found us all on an island together.
The third memorable moment was when a firecracker went off in my hand, it hurt, I quickly looked for blood and counted my fingers while not saying a word to anyone. Fortunately it was a small, not very powerful firecracker.
During that time, my grandparents had a cottage at Lake Okoboji. We went there if the Fourth of July was over a weekend. It was not my favorite time to be there because so many people and boats were on the lake. We were next door to some tennis courts. That's where I could be found, or swimming in the lake.
Growing up, my favorite place to go to spend the holiday was Lewis Park, as we could play baseball, badminton, volleyball, croquet, or swim. At night, we would go down to the auditorium parking lot and watch fireworks the city had along the river. One year, they had an awesome display of a waterfall cascading off of the combination bridge. Traffic literally came to a stop on and off of the bridge to watch.
In the mid 1990s, my parents and I started having family reunions with just dad's brothers and sisters and all of their families. All of us gathered in Sioux City to enjoy each other's company, eat, have talent shows and enjoy firework displays, wherever they were happening in the city.
Our family is very musical, some years we went to Saturday in The Park or to Morningside University to listen to the Symphony's holiday concert, and then the fireworks.
Independence Day in my opinion is the most important day of our country's history. It's when we were free of England and gained many rights. Our forefathers were very intelligent as they gave us our constitutional rights. Some of us do not understand how fortunate we are, sometimes we take our freedom for granted.
Today, our country is 245-years old. The Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence, primarily written by Thomas Jefferson. Actually, delegates from the 13 colonies voted on July 2, 1776. However, it was not officially adopted until July 4, which became the date to celebrate the birth of our nation.
Since 1941, July 4, has been designated a federal holiday. The tradition of celebration goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution.
Prior to the Revolutionary War, the colonists celebrated the king's birthday, which included ringing of bells, bonfires, processions, and speeches. In the summer of 1776, celebrations were not so kind. Mock funerals of King George III were held to symbolize the end of the monarch's hold on America and the winning of liberty.
According to Military.com, The History of the Fourth of July, "June session in 1776 in the Pennsylvania State House (later Independence Hall), Richard Lee of Virginia presented a resolution with famous words: Resolved that the United Colonies are and of right to free and independent States, they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is and ought to be totally absolved."
On July 4, 1777, celebrations included concerts, bonfires, fireworks, parades, firing of cannons and muskets, as well as the public reading of the Declaration of Independence. The tradition of setting off fireworks began in Philadelphia, a 13 gun salute from cannons for each of the colonies took place from ships. Fireworks concluded with 13 rockets to represent the 13 colonies.
However, Congress was still busy with the ongoing war, which lasted until 1783. Massachusetts became the first state to make July 4 as an official holiday on July 3, 1781, before the American victory at the Battle of Yorktown.
Please, remember to stay safe as you enjoy the rest of this important holiday in our country's history.
Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.