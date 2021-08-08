THE REGULARS: Access to child care is fundamental societal issue

In my previous column, I noted the need for a whole of society approach regarding child care and early childhood education. There have been efforts at the state and federal level on the topic. Unfortunately, actions at the federal level have been hindered by semantics.
Yes, it is a workforce issue. More importantly, it is a short- and long-term economic and national security issue. It is also a fundamental societal issue.
Working to ensure access to child care is not new. In fact, the United States had national access to child care at the onset of, and during, World War II.
According to the Congressional Research Office, the Defense Public Works law of 1940 was enacted to “assist communities with water, sewer, housing, schools and other local facilities’ needs."
The local facilities included child care operations. These were needed to fill the workforce shortage at factories due to men being called in for military service.
Ensuing legislation provided a federal match of local funds for maintaining and operating the child care facilities. The cost was generally 50 cents a day. The facilities were locally planned, with some running 24 hours a day to meet the work schedules of working mothers.
The federal government recently passed a temporary child tax credit to help families. It can assist those who wish to stay at home with children, or to pay for child care. It has assisted child care providers in keeping their facilities open. These short-term fixes will run out soon, and will require conscious decisions on the way ahead.
Moody’s Analytics recently released a report that found that investments in child care have “especially strong employment effects for single mothers, moms with young children, and lower-income mothers.” The economic benefits to parents and children, and to society at large, increase significantly with affordable, accessible child care and early childhood education.
The business community is also aware of this need. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation notes that the “first five years of life are critical for children to build a strong foundation upon which future learning is built.” Further, they recognize the need for a significant change. They conclude that, “if the COVID-19 pandemic is not used as a catalyst to re-imagine our current childcare system, it will remain fragmented, inequitable, inaccessible and underfunded.”
While parents face a shortage of child care options, providers face a shortage of staff. The National Association for the Education of Young Children found that about 80 percent of providers have a staffing shortage. More than one third of child care workers indicated that they were considering leaving their job this year.
The major obstacle in recruiting and retaining staff is wages. Wages were the reason why 81 percent of child care workers leave the field. According to the Iowa Workforce Development website, the median wage for child care workers is $9.36 an hour. This is lower than the average wage for all neighboring states.
During the pandemic, we have discovered that many jobs can be done remotely. We also know that many jobs can be automated. However, child care and early childhood education need face-to-face interaction. The need to provide this service at a level that is affordable must be balanced with the need to have sufficient, vetted, and trained providers.
Quality care and qualifications for early childhood education require training and development, which requires time. Every day that goes by without enhancing those skills delays the ability to provide that care and an opportunity that is gone forever for that child. Every day missed is an opportunity to develop the minds and character of those who will lead our communities and nation in the future.
We know early brain development is vital. We say that early development is important. Our actions indicate otherwise. American competitiveness relies on skills and adaptability that can be enhanced by ensuring access to quality, affordable child care.
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.