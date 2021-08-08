THE REGULARS: Access to child care is fundamental societal issue

In my previous column, I noted the need for a whole of society approach regarding child care and early childhood education. There have been efforts at the state and federal level on the topic. Unfortunately, actions at the federal level have been hindered by semantics.

Yes, it is a workforce issue. More importantly, it is a short- and long-term economic and national security issue. It is also a fundamental societal issue.

Working to ensure access to child care is not new. In fact, the United States had national access to child care at the onset of, and during, World War II.

According to the Congressional Research Office, the Defense Public Works law of 1940 was enacted to “assist communities with water, sewer, housing, schools and other local facilities’ needs."

The local facilities included child care operations. These were needed to fill the workforce shortage at factories due to men being called in for military service.

Ensuing legislation provided a federal match of local funds for maintaining and operating the child care facilities. The cost was generally 50 cents a day. The facilities were locally planned, with some running 24 hours a day to meet the work schedules of working mothers.