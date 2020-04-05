THE REGULARS: America also faces public health crisis of pornography

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the country focuses on a new public health crisis, COVID-19, there is another public health crisis that continues under the radar and is just as infectious and damaging to individuals, families and our children. That is pornography addiction. It is the new drug that society must take seriously. It is an infection that permeates the soul much like a little yeast works through the whole dough. Sixteen states have declared pornography a public health crisis.

Porn addiction is possibly the fastest growing addiction in the nation. It has far reaching negative effects on societal norms. Relationships are being destroyed in marriages, in dating relationships, the way youth understand healthy sexuality, and even in the abuse of children.

According to the Barna Research Group, 54 percent of adults don’t experience guilt when viewing porn. Also, one in five Americans use porn weekly or more often. The average age of a child viewing pornography is 11 years. Today’s pornography is not your dad’s Playboy. It is much more violent, degrading, and dehumanizes women and children.

We know the internet has become the superhighway for accessing and sending porn. The internet has provided so much good in the world but has also facilitated a tool for evil doers to infiltrate every home in America through smartphones or computers.