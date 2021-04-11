THE REGULARS: America has broad infrastructure needs

Merriam-Webster defines infrastructure as "the system of public works of a country, state, or region; also: the resources (such as personnel, buildings, or equipment) required for an activity." The American Society of Civil Engineers, whose annual report on state and national infrastructure lists 18 categories, including aviation, broadband, energy, schools, transit and water.
There's been some pushback that only roads and bridges qualify as infrastructure. Some have dismissed "housing and pipes" as not meeting the definition.
Millions of Americans are served by water delivered by lead pipes. There is no safe level of lead. Children are being poisoned. How much are we paying for the consequences of inaction, and how much human potential is lost?
The pandemic demonstrated the utility of broadband access. The internet has been called the "information superhighway" for a reason. It has served as a means of delivering health care and education, and will likely increase its impact in these areas and more. But only asphalt and concrete count as infrastructure for some.
Improving energy efficiency in homes and other buildings reduces the strain on the grid. The cheapest energy is that which isn't used, and the second cheapest is that which isn't wasted. Some think that delivering natural gas or electricity isn't infrastructure, but try living without it. Folks in Texas found out what the loss of that meant a little over a month ago.
The median age of a Veterans Administration hospital is nearly 60 years old. Many facilities have had few upgrades since. While they are physical facilities, apparently it isn't infrastructure since it's not a road.
An analysis by the International Monetary Fund last Fall recommended prioritizing investments in "Efficient mass transit projects, smart electricity grids, and retrofitting of buildings to enhance energy efficiency."
Some say they want to do something about infrastructure, but when pressed don't want to pay for it. There's an old saying that people want to go to heaven but don't want to die. During my time in the military, I often heard the phrase, "Where there's a will, there's a way." I joked that during my time in the Legislature, it was more appropriate to say, "Where there's a will, there's a won't."
There are real questions to raise when discussing infrastructure. It's proper to ask about which entities should fund the various aspects, especially since in some cases like energy and broadband it may be privately owned, and what level of local or state contributions should be required. Additionally, identifying how funding should be allocated, how to maintain the system, and how should the investment be paid are additional considerations for debate.
There is a challenge for many localities to pay for some projects, given that many rely on regressive taxes. The cost of some projects can be too large for some to handle on their own.
The federal response to COVID last spring was to get money out as quickly as possible. They ensured minimum payments to states, which resulted in sparsely populated states getting three times as much per person as Iowa. Future expenditures should focus on need, not political payoffs.
As funds are expended, a plan needs to be in place to ensure that the investment can be sustained. Ongoing maintenance is essential.
Words do have meaning. We can't call everything we want infrastructure. At the same time, we must acknowledge the economic and environmental challenges that we face. In doing so, we need to set a foundation for long-term growth that benefits all Americans and not just some. Failing to act isn’t staying still, it’s falling behind.
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.