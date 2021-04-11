THE REGULARS: America has broad infrastructure needs

The median age of a Veterans Administration hospital is nearly 60 years old. Many facilities have had few upgrades since. While they are physical facilities, apparently it isn't infrastructure since it's not a road.

An analysis by the International Monetary Fund last Fall recommended prioritizing investments in "Efficient mass transit projects, smart electricity grids, and retrofitting of buildings to enhance energy efficiency."

Some say they want to do something about infrastructure, but when pressed don't want to pay for it. There's an old saying that people want to go to heaven but don't want to die. During my time in the military, I often heard the phrase, "Where there's a will, there's a way." I joked that during my time in the Legislature, it was more appropriate to say, "Where there's a will, there's a won't."

There are real questions to raise when discussing infrastructure. It's proper to ask about which entities should fund the various aspects, especially since in some cases like energy and broadband it may be privately owned, and what level of local or state contributions should be required. Additionally, identifying how funding should be allocated, how to maintain the system, and how should the investment be paid are additional considerations for debate.