THE REGULARS: An open letter to the commissioner of Major League Baseball

August 30, 2020
Mr. Rob Manfred, Commissioner
Major League Baseball
245 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10167
Dear Mr. Commissioner,
Greetings from America’s heartland – Sioux City, Iowa.
My name is Jim Wharton and I am a columnist for the Sioux City Journal. I decided to use this column today to send you an open letter with a fan-friendly suggestion on how to improve Major League Baseball in this very strange season.
First, some background. I grew up in Nokomis, Illinois, a community of 2,500 with a rich baseball heritage. In fact, tiny Nokomis produced two members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame – Sunny Jim Bottomley and Red Ruffing. I grew up a big Cardinals fan and remain so today. Here in Sioux City we have an independent team in the American Association and, in fact, one of our alumni, John Nogowski, made his MLB debut two weeks ago with the Cardinals.
Our part of the country is scattered with fans of the Cardinals, Royals, Twins, a handful of Yankee fans and, of course, some misguided Cubs boosters.
I appreciate MLB’s efforts to return to play amid a global pandemic. I know how difficult it must have been to develop safety protocols for 30 Major League teams. It is surreal to watch these games and see the empty stadiums. In fact, you can hear every word from the field, including the f-bombs from players who strike out, pop up or fail to deliver in the clutch. You may want to consider a five-second delay in the telecast to give the announcers a chance to hit the mute button. If some of these games were movies, they would be rated PG-17 and start at midnight.
Now to the real point of my letter. It is time Major League Baseball do something about its archaic blackout rules.
Let me give you a quick lesson in geography. Sioux City is 275 miles from the closest major league ballparks in Minneapolis and Kansas City. We are about 500 miles away from Chicago and nearly 550 miles from St. Louis.
Last summer, my satellite provider eliminated all the Fox regional sports networks from their broadcast package. I’ve subscribed to this provider for a long time and did so to watch the St. Louis Cardinal games on Fox Sports Midwest. My friends did the same so they could watch the Twins, Royals or Cubs. That option has been gone now for two seasons.
I thought I had found an answer when I subscribed this year to MLB-TV for $60. I went out and bought a Firestick for $40 and got everything hooked up and ready to go. On opening day, I fired it up for the St. Louis – Pittsburgh game only to get a message that told me the game was blacked out in my market. BOO! So, I decided to watch the Twins game. Same message. The game is blacked out in my market. BIGGER BOO! Royals game? Nope. Brewers game? Nope. You get the message.
I went to the MLB website to research these blackout rules. By virtue of living in Iowa, MLB prevents me from watching six teams. No Cardinals, White Sox, Cubs, Brewers, Twins or Royals. In fact, if you love watching baseball, Iowa is the absolute worst place to live. There is no state that has as many teams blacked out as Iowa.
To show you how silly and unfair this is, were I to move two miles to the west to South Sioux City, Nebraska, MLB would black out only the Kansas City Royals games. If I were to move four miles to the north to North Sioux City, South Dakota, the only games blacked out would be those of the Minnesota Twins.
I know the blackouts were created to encourage fans to go to the games. But Mr. Commissioner, there are no fans permitted at games this season. The seats are empty.
The only way to take me out to the ballgame in 2020 is via television or streaming. If you live in Iowa, you’re shut out. It’s time to eliminate the outdated MLB blackout rules.
Throw us a bone, Mr. Commissioner. Iowa is the home to the Field of Dreams, but these MLB blackout rules are a nightmare.
Sincerely,
Jim Wharton
Sioux City, IA
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.
