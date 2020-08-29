THE REGULARS: An open letter to the commissioner of Major League Baseball

Now to the real point of my letter. It is time Major League Baseball do something about its archaic blackout rules.

Let me give you a quick lesson in geography. Sioux City is 275 miles from the closest major league ballparks in Minneapolis and Kansas City. We are about 500 miles away from Chicago and nearly 550 miles from St. Louis.

Last summer, my satellite provider eliminated all the Fox regional sports networks from their broadcast package. I’ve subscribed to this provider for a long time and did so to watch the St. Louis Cardinal games on Fox Sports Midwest. My friends did the same so they could watch the Twins, Royals or Cubs. That option has been gone now for two seasons.

I thought I had found an answer when I subscribed this year to MLB-TV for $60. I went out and bought a Firestick for $40 and got everything hooked up and ready to go. On opening day, I fired it up for the St. Louis – Pittsburgh game only to get a message that told me the game was blacked out in my market. BOO! So, I decided to watch the Twins game. Same message. The game is blacked out in my market. BIGGER BOO! Royals game? Nope. Brewers game? Nope. You get the message.