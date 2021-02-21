THE REGULARS: Anti-Trump Republican officer holders should join Democratic Party

Before you conclude that this is an outlandish and improbable possibility, let me offer four reasons why it could, in fact, happen and be in the best interest of our country. First, those Republican senators and representatives who voted to impeach speak for a significant number of their party members. However, they certainly are a minority within that party. That being the case, those individuals have been rendered voiceless within their own party and any attempt to form a third party is doomed from the outset, so they need a home. The current two party system is too entrenched and awash with power and money to abide a third party (one of the incredible ironies of the present situation relative to third parties is that in 1856 the Republican Party was born when they split with the racist, pro-slavery Whig Party and nominated Abraham Lincoln for the presidency!).