While the majority of the United States population is not yet tuned into the midterm election campaigns, I can attest that, locally, there is a groundswell of energy and activism to help get candidates elected. The activity with which I am familiar is centered on creating that “blue wave” pundits keep talking about. I have no gauge by which to measure or anticipate outcomes – I presume the other side of the ticket is working hard, too. All I really know is that the outcome completely relies on who gets out to vote.
Our foremothers and fathers risked their reputations and lives to secure non-white males and all women the right to vote. The 15th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, ratified on Feb. 3, 1870, prohibits federal and state governments from denying a citizen the right to vote based on that citizen’s race, color, or previous condition of servitude. Even so, southern states enacted laws that created barriers so that many black voters were disenfranchised by specious poll taxes and literacy tests. Only 51 years ago – at the cost of many lives - did civil rights demonstrations, voter registration and federal legislation strip away the pretentious “states’ rights” banner that cloaked the insidious Jim Crow laws.
On Aug. 26, 1920, after decades of struggle but without any fanfare, the 19th Amendment was formally adopted into the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote by prohibiting federal and state governments from denying voting rights to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. As we approach the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, women still are woefully underrepresented as elected officials, though this year does have a record number of female candidates who have won their primaries and will be on the November ballot.
I am inspired by this surge in female candidates – not just because I personally know and can attest to the level of statesmanship, experience and character of our three local women candidates for county and state positions, but also because it demonstrates a tremendous uptick of a new pool of candidates willing to muster the energy and courage to take on the challenge of a public campaign. And that’s just to enter the fray – you cannot be a lukewarm candidate and expect people to vote for you. Women candidates still must prove that they are smart, capable and diligent enough to win over voters who need to overcome their gender-based unease.
Likewise, eligible voters need to shake off their lethargy – even if it stems from feeling frustrated, dismayed or indecisive. You don’t need to belong to a political party to vote on Nov. 6 – in Iowa, unaffiliated voters now total 40 percent of registered voters. There are a host of resources available to help voters register, to locate their polling place, to learn more about issues that concern them, and to learn about where the candidates stand on those issues. It takes effort and energy to vote, but we become a stronger nation with more say in the outcome and more clout with which to hold elected officials accountable when we vote in greater numbers. Midterms, especially, suffer from voter doldrums – in Iowa four years ago, less than half of eligible voters cast a ballot, which is better than the national average of 40 percent, but that is still way too much power to give away.
So, attend candidate forums hosted by League of Women Voters or any publicized candidate debates – bring a friend; visit the Secretary of State website; or go to the auditor’s office in your county courthouse to register. Ask yourself what matters to you: Education? Access to health care? Collective bargaining rights? Taxes? Tariffs? Veterans’ affairs? Immigration? There are non-partisan, reputable sites on the internet that can help lay out cogent discussion points on these and countless other issues. For instance, Vote Smart is a non-partisan, non-profit research organization based in Des Moines that provides in-depth information about current officials, candidates, legislation and issues – from county up to national levels.
Please, take it upon yourself to get more engaged in the midterm elections this year. Challenge your candidates to learn more about what matters to you. They have the energy for it – so should you.
Katie Colling is the executive director of Women Aware, a private nonprofit agency. She was elected to two consecutive terms on the Woodbury County Extension Council and serves on several civic-organization boards. She and her husband, Ron, live in Sioux City.