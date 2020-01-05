THE REGULARS: Berkley Bedell leaves 'amazing' legacy of accomplishments

I was a 20-year-old sophomore at Morningside College in 1976 when I got lucky. I landed a job with Congressman Berkley Bedell’s re-election campaign. My duties were pretty typical for a staffer - organizing voter efforts, literature drops, putting up yard signs and bumper stickers, and of course accompanying Congressman Bedell at his campaign events when he was in town.

Bedell was healthy and very active in a number of causes right up to the end. Bedell’s accomplishments on so many levels were amazing, but the thing I remember most about Berkley was his energy and dedication. Berkley didn’t do anything halfway, and no one worked harder as a candidate and congressman than Berk. Simply put - he was everywhere. As a congressman, Bedell would hold town hall meetings in all 22 of the old 6th District's counties twice a year. Bedell organized constituent advisory committees including the areas of agriculture, education and business. Five hundred farmers alone served on the Ag Advisory Committees. Democrats, Republicans and Independents all served on these committees - Berk was never about partisanship. Bedell learned a lot from his constituents at these meetings, as well - often finding out farm programs didn’t work back home the way Washington said they did.