THE REGULARS: Berkley Bedell leaves 'amazing' legacy of accomplishments

I was a 20-year-old sophomore at Morningside College in 1976 when I got lucky. I landed a job with Congressman Berkley Bedell’s re-election campaign. My duties were pretty typical for a staffer - organizing voter efforts, literature drops, putting up yard signs and bumper stickers, and of course accompanying Congressman Bedell at his campaign events when he was in town.
It was my introduction into grassroots politics and thank God I got to learn from the best - Berkley Bedell.
Bedell passed away recently at the age of 98, three days after suffering a massive stroke.
Bedell was healthy and very active in a number of causes right up to the end. Bedell’s accomplishments on so many levels were amazing, but the thing I remember most about Berkley was his energy and dedication. Berkley didn’t do anything halfway, and no one worked harder as a candidate and congressman than Berk. Simply put - he was everywhere. As a congressman, Bedell would hold town hall meetings in all 22 of the old 6th District's counties twice a year. Bedell organized constituent advisory committees including the areas of agriculture, education and business. Five hundred farmers alone served on the Ag Advisory Committees. Democrats, Republicans and Independents all served on these committees - Berk was never about partisanship. Bedell learned a lot from his constituents at these meetings, as well - often finding out farm programs didn’t work back home the way Washington said they did.
The campaign visits were even more intense. Bedell would barnstorm through each county, stopping at all the small towns along the way. As a young man I had one heck of a time keeping up with him.
And parades were showtime for Berk. People were amazed at how this wiry little guy in a business suit and black wing-tip shoes would pole vault out of the convertible, shake hands with a group of people and then jump back in. He would do this throughout the entire parade route. I was quickly instructed as his driver not to slow the vehicle down, although it was tempting sometimes.
No fancy hotels for Berk - when he was back in the district he would stay with constituents as part of the “Host a Congressman” program. All you had to do was fill out a postcard. For many families, hosting a congressman was considered an honor they never forgot.
Even though Bedell left Congress in 1985, many of his older constituents still remember his famous campaign song sung by the Everly Kitchen Band. While playing kazoos and pounding on pots and pans with kitchen utensils, the senior center singers would belt out the chorus “Berkley, oh Berkley, oh Berkley Bedell ... he is our man for Congress” to the tune of the "Pennsylvania Polka."
Bedell was an effective, hard-working member of Congress, becoming one of the nation's leaders on ag policy known for building bipartisan coalitions with Republican congressmen such as Tom Tauke and Cooper Evans.
Bedell became known for making unannounced visits into various federal agencies and simply asking people, “What do you do?” Bedell caught many bureaucrats off guard. Berk also challenged the waste in military spending, including sweetheart contracts that would lead to tool kits costing $10,168 that Bedell purchased at a local hardware store for $92.
Before deciding to run for Congress for the first time in 1972, Bedell had already established himself as a fishing tackle business icon. As a youngster, Bedell took money from his paper route and started making flies in his parents' basement. He eventually parlayed the small operation into a multi-million-dollar fishing industry giant, employing hundreds of workers at the Spirit Lake plant. He received the SBA National Business Bureau of the Year Award from President Lyndon Johnson in 1964.
But financial and business success weren't enough for Bedell. His faith, which was always a major part of his life, called him to do something more meaningful. And that’s when Bedell decided to run for Congress.
Berk was a millionaire when that meant something. But you could not find a more humble or modest man. He wore old suits, drove old cars and, I’m not making this up, brought a peanut butter sandwich sack lunch to work in Congress every day and reused the sack. And no one even came close to defeating Berkley Bedell, even though the 6th District voted overwhelmingly for Ronald Reagan.
Ironically, what ended Bedell’s political career would lead to a new life-altering challenge in alternative medicine. While on a fishing trip in Virginia in 1985, Berk contracted lyme disease from a tick. While back home after his retirement announcement, a constituent informed Berk about a Minnesota dairy farmer who accidentally found a cure for lyme disease while treating his calves. It involved, in part, drinking colostrum. It cured Bedell’s lyme disease and led Bedell to start the Center for Alternative Medicine run by his daughter, Joanne Quinn.
Bedell’s legacy includes his incredible generosity, especially to his hometown of Spirit Lake and his beloved Iowa Great Lakes community. But he also leaves an incredible political legacy - scores of former staffers who successfully ran for office or served in future Democratic administrations, too many to name.
Bedell was the living embodiment of how one person with grit and determination can change the world. Thanks, Berk.
A Sioux City resident and local attorney, Al Sturgeon is a former Democratic state representative and senator. He is the father of six children.