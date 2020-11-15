THE REGULARS: Biden must return U.S. to leader of free world

The first step in reestablishing the United States as the leader of the free world is to connect with Western Europe and all of the international institutions that are so vital in expressing the values and aspirations of democratic societies everywhere. We must reaffirm our commitment to the European Union, NATO and all of our alliances associated with those groups. Furthermore, we must strongly express our commitment to the United Nations and all of its valuable worldwide endeavors and agree to fund those organizations appropriately. We must sign back onto the Paris Climate Agreement and provide leadership in addressing all issues associated with preserving a healthy world environment. And finally, we must engage with and provide appropriate funding for the World Health Organization so that we are adequately prepared to successfully confront any future pandemics.

These are the first steps in reestablishing our leadership on the world stage. We must also, as a country, move away from isolating ourselves from the rest of the world. We must re-assert leadership in the defense of human rights at home and abroad. As we break down the barriers of racial injustice in America, we must boldly support freedom and justice movements across the world. We need to stand with the Chinese people of Hong Kong against the crackdown on free expression by the Communist leaders in Beijing and also denounce the oppression of the Uyghur and Tibetan peoples by those same leaders. We must be clear in our opposition to Russian actions in Ukraine and Belarus. We must continue to withhold all support from the Syrian government’s war on its own people. We must support the people of Thailand and Turkey as they press for democratic freedoms. The continued existence of Isis and other radical Islamic groups across Sub-Saharan Africa must be confronted collectively by nations of Africa and our allies. North Korea, Iran and the Taliban needed to treated as enemies of their own people. Human rights are under attack and America needs to lead the world in defense of those rights. As Jimmy Carter said: “Human rights is the soul of our foreign policy, because human rights is the very soul of our sense of nationhood.”