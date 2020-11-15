THE REGULARS: Biden must return U.S. to leader of free world

As the Biden administration begins to take shape, a number of priorities absolutely need to be addressed. Without a doubt, the COVID-19 crisis, racial injustice and economic recovery stand out as the most immediate and most importnant. However, in addition, the position of the United States as the leader of the free world must also be included on that list.
The first step in reestablishing the United States as the leader of the free world is to connect with Western Europe and all of the international institutions that are so vital in expressing the values and aspirations of democratic societies everywhere. We must reaffirm our commitment to the European Union, NATO and all of our alliances associated with those groups. Furthermore, we must strongly express our commitment to the United Nations and all of its valuable worldwide endeavors and agree to fund those organizations appropriately. We must sign back onto the Paris Climate Agreement and provide leadership in addressing all issues associated with preserving a healthy world environment. And finally, we must engage with and provide appropriate funding for the World Health Organization so that we are adequately prepared to successfully confront any future pandemics.
These are the first steps in reestablishing our leadership on the world stage. We must also, as a country, move away from isolating ourselves from the rest of the world. We must re-assert leadership in the defense of human rights at home and abroad. As we break down the barriers of racial injustice in America, we must boldly support freedom and justice movements across the world. We need to stand with the Chinese people of Hong Kong against the crackdown on free expression by the Communist leaders in Beijing and also denounce the oppression of the Uyghur and Tibetan peoples by those same leaders. We must be clear in our opposition to Russian actions in Ukraine and Belarus. We must continue to withhold all support from the Syrian government’s war on its own people. We must support the people of Thailand and Turkey as they press for democratic freedoms. The continued existence of Isis and other radical Islamic groups across Sub-Saharan Africa must be confronted collectively by nations of Africa and our allies. North Korea, Iran and the Taliban needed to treated as enemies of their own people. Human rights are under attack and America needs to lead the world in defense of those rights. As Jimmy Carter said: “Human rights is the soul of our foreign policy, because human rights is the very soul of our sense of nationhood.”
Our leadership in the world requires a robust foreign policy that always put our interest first. It needs to be peaceful whenever possible and help guide our allies and neutral countries in the right direction. Some of those necessary actions were outlined in the previous paragraph. However, here are four examples of that leadership. First, clearly articulate a policy that China’s desire to reunite Taiwan with the mainland is unacceptable. Both of these countries can peacefully co-exist. Secondly, make it clear that Russia’s meddling in the internal affats of its neighboring countries is unacceptable. Thirdly, and on a positive note, it is time to rebalance U.S. policy in the Middle East. Specifically, the Palestinians need to be treated as fairly as the Israelis in order to move a serious peace process forward. Four, policy initiatives need to be developed and implemented that assist Mexico in creating the necessary infrastructure and national and local police system that stems the endemic violence of the drug trafficking cartels. This will not only make Mexico a stronger and freer country, it will also decrease its people’s need to seek asylum and safety in America.
All of these actions will go a long way toward the restoration of the United States to its preeminent position in world affairs. We do not and cannot live in isolation. If the pandemic has not taught us that we are in this together, nothing will. We need to do our work for peace and justice at home and at the same time rebuild our reputation as a country that can be admired, respected, and relied on. We can once again be that “shining light on the hill” that we once were throughout the world. We should strive to achieve the goal that Thomas Jefferson set before us so eloquently: “Peace, commerce and honest friendship with all nations; entangling alliances with none.” God Bless America and our new administration!
A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.
