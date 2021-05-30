THE REGULARS: Biden's border policies put America at risk

Protecting American citizens and enforcing the rule of law are the president’s primary responsibilities. But President Biden has failed in both areas.
Border security, under the Biden administration, is non-existent. This is not a Republican or Democratic issue. It is an American issue and has put too many Americans in danger. The president’s job is to put America first. Disastrous consequences exist today as Biden ships (immigrants crossing the southern border) to a community near you.
You may think you will not be affected by this crisis, but you would be wrong. It is the greatest self-inflicted humanitarian, national security, and financial crisis in modern history. The president’s catch and release program is sending illegal immigrants all over the country without any tracking information, with no notice to appear later or informing those communities they are coming.
The Biden administration is the poster child for human smuggling, sex trafficking, child sex trafficking and promoting the transportation of illegal drugs by his policies. Recently, 5 children under the age of 6 were found dumped at the border alone at night. The youngest was 11 months old. This is only one of the humanitarian tragedies. Biden is enriching cartels instead of putting American interests’ first.
Chad Wolf, former acting director of Homeland Security, says there has been a 900 percent increase in illegal crossings since April 2020. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich recently reported on Fox News that 500,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended at the border this year, while 1,000 a day get away. What American system can handle this overload?
There is also the 19,000 unaccompanied minors arriving which has reached it highest level ever in our history. Our foster care system has a waiting list for American children. How will this affect them?
The financial cost of uncontrolled illegal immigration, according to Dan Stein, director of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), told Fox News: billions of dollars in taxpayer benefits will be given to these illegal aliens. A study done by FAIR in 2017 found illegal immigrants “are a net consumer of taxpayer benefits…”
FAIR also stated illegal immigrants cost taxpayers over $100 billion for services provided to them through education, healthcare, law enforcement, welfare etc.
Why is there a media blackout of the border crisis by CNN, MSNBC, CNBC and other media outlets?
President Trump had a successful plan to significantly slow the influx of illegal migrants. Biden decided to cancel every working plan by executive order. Here are a few examples:
• Halted the funding and building of the wall on day 1.
• Providing financial support to the Triangle countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with no strings attached.
• Suspended and terminated agreements previously signed by Triangle countries to prevent migrants from leaving and applying for asylum in their home countries.
• Reverse the “Public Charge” rule, which prevented illegal immigrants receiving public benefits such as, food stamps, Medicaid, housing vouchers, etc.
• Halted the remain in Mexico policy until asylum seekers are granted asylum. Instead, all are being released without a hearing date and no data kept on their destination.
Recently, Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas told Business Insider, “We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” This will overwhelm our systems. To what end? More voters for Democrats? Bringing in potentially 2 million people who don’t understand our culture, our shared values, who cannot read or write in English will destroy our country from within?
Victor Davis Hanson, conservative commentator, wrote in 2017 in Newsweek “The Democratic Party welcomes impoverished immigrants from Latin America and Mexico. It hopes to provide generous social welfare assistance and, thereby, shepherd new arrivals and their offspring into the salad bowl of victimization and identity politics – and thereby change the electoral map of key states from red to blue.”
Another crisis with massive, uncontrolled illegal immigration is the infiltration of drugs that kill 90,000 people yearly. Gov. Greg Abbott reported there is an 800 percent increase in drugs brought into the country through Texas.
Accidental drug overdose is currently the leading cause of death in the United States for those under 50, according to drugpolicy.org. The main lethal ingredient in these drugs is fentanyl, which is 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine. Do I have your attention yet? This is coming to a community near you.
Wake up America and speak up before we all lose God’s precious gift to us, our America, land of the free!
Next week: Jim Wharton
Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is the past co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.