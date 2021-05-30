THE REGULARS: Biden's border policies put America at risk

Protecting American citizens and enforcing the rule of law are the president’s primary responsibilities. But President Biden has failed in both areas.

Border security, under the Biden administration, is non-existent. This is not a Republican or Democratic issue. It is an American issue and has put too many Americans in danger. The president’s job is to put America first. Disastrous consequences exist today as Biden ships (immigrants crossing the southern border) to a community near you.

You may think you will not be affected by this crisis, but you would be wrong. It is the greatest self-inflicted humanitarian, national security, and financial crisis in modern history. The president’s catch and release program is sending illegal immigrants all over the country without any tracking information, with no notice to appear later or informing those communities they are coming.

The Biden administration is the poster child for human smuggling, sex trafficking, child sex trafficking and promoting the transportation of illegal drugs by his policies. Recently, 5 children under the age of 6 were found dumped at the border alone at night. The youngest was 11 months old. This is only one of the humanitarian tragedies. Biden is enriching cartels instead of putting American interests’ first.