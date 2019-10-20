Today’s column may break your heart as it does mine and will contain some graphic material, but only for the purpose of alerting those who have not believed that child porn is at a crisis point and is devastating America’s children.
If you are unsure if evil exists, child porn is evidence of the most evil practices a human being can perpetrate on another innocent human being. It is real and we as a society need to end the demand for it by prosecuting it to the fullest extent of the law - and that begins at the local level.
On the website of Fight the New Drug, an anti-pornography nonprofit organization based in Utah, tech companies report discovery of over 45 million child porn images and videos of sexual abuse of children in 2018. Those are only the ones they uncovered. This is not the full extent of the problem. It has grown exponentially since 1998. The accessibility, anonymity and affordability that the internet provides have brought this crime to crisis levels.
A recent New York Times report found “an insatiable criminal underworld that had exploited the flawed and insufficient efforts to contain it.” The Times discovered a disturbing trend of groups sharing child porn of younger and more extreme forms of abuse. These abusers are sophisticated in ways to hide their evil behavior by encrypting their communications which makes it extremely difficult for law enforcement to uncover it.
The Protect Our Children Act of 2008, which was reauthorized in 2012, included resources, officers and technology to eradicate cyber threats to America’s children, but Congress has not yet allocated enough resources to combat this problem. In 2018, the Department of Homeland Security only spent 60 percent of the funds it received to fight child porn. This needs to change. To emphasize the depth of the problem, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as a result of scarce resources, is limiting its focus to infants and toddlers. Whoa! Infants and toddlers, really?
Here is where the graphic content begins.
The Times' report on child porn included the following incidents: 1) A male daycare worker admitted to documenting abuse of his own godson and other children from ages three months to eight years. This same man orally raped a two-year-old and had in his possession a videotape of a man anally raping an infant. 2) A criminal investigator recounted an offender filming himself drugging the juice boxes of neighborhood children before tricking them into drinking the mix, then filming himself sexually abusing unconscious children.
OK, that is enough graphic detail.
I believe until the public knows the degree of depravity in the practice of child porn, they won’t fight to end the practice. Can you ignore the fact that these millions of images each represent a child being sexually abused and then uploaded to the internet for other depraved human beings to satiate their sick desires. This is one of the consequences of taking God out of the schools and the public square.
Utah has a specially trained unit dedicated to combatting child pornography that has conducted 150 raids statewide. Across the country, there are 61 trained groups that coordinate state and regional responses to internet crimes against children, according to New York Times reporting. Does Iowa, South Dakota or Nebraska have an active statewide response team working to eliminate child porn production and promotion? I don’t know, but we should demand it. Those law enforcement units that are active in this arena say they are underfunded. Each of us can call on the governors of our states and our members of Congress to let them know this is a priority for us.
This is a subject people of all political persuasions can agree on. Protecting children is everybody’s responsibility.
Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.