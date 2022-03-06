THE REGULARS: City, county names in Iowa may surprise you

One of the benefits of having worked with people from across the state over the years is to have learned many of the idiosyncrasies of the state.

In our part of the state, we tend to associate many county seat towns with the same name of their county. For example, Cherokee and Cherokee County, Ida Grove and Ida County, Sioux Center and Sioux County. It’s all nice and orderly, just like most of the state’s county lines.

When you take a closer look, though, you start to see quite a few mismatches. Perhaps the biggest mismatch is that the city of Des Moines is not in Des Moines County. You can perhaps excuse that based on the city of Des Moines being on the Des Moines River. Oddly, Des Moines county doesn’t even have the Des Moines river going through it.

You may think, ok, that’s a one-off. But those who drive along Highway 20 might note that Webster City is in Hamilton County, not neighboring Webster County. Another significant oddity is that Iowa City is not in Iowa county. The city of Osceola is about 35 miles from the Missouri border while Osceola County is on the Minnesota border.

So that’s a few, but not much of a trend, you may think. Well, the city of Marion is not in Marion County, Emmetsburg is not in Emmet County, and the city of Keokuk is not in Keokuk County. Fun fact, the town of Keokuk is one of two county seats for Lee County.

Some towns are pretty far away from counties with the same name. For example, the city of Jefferson is about 175 miles by road from Jefferson County. Even further is the distance between the town of Monona (about 15 miles from the Mississippi River) to Monona County - on the Missouri River.

There are smaller examples, like the town of Plymouth not being in Plymouth County and Wapello not being in Wapello County. Actually, there are more, but you get the point.

People often are unaware of the impact that the Mexican-American War had on shaping the state. The two most obvious examples are Buena Vista and Cerro Gordo Counties. Both are named after prominent battles of that war.

Lesser known is that Mills and Guthrie counties are named after Iowa Army officers who died in that conflict. Other counties named for leaders during that war include Butler, Clay, Fremont, Hardin, Page, Ringgold, Scott, Taylor and Worth.

Kossuth County is named after a leader of Hungarian independence from Austrian rule. He was temporarily exiled to the United States. In addition to a county named in his honor, a bust of him is in the United States Capitol. You may recognize Kossuth as the large county in north-central Iowa. It takes its shape from what had previously been two counties, one of which was smaller than the state Constitution required. For details, go to Article 11 of the Iowa Constitution.

Locally, Wahkaw County was established in 1851, with Thompsonville as the county seat. Haven’t heard of it? In 1853, the Legislature changed the county name to Woodbury, in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Levi Woodbury. The county seat moved to Sergeant Bluff, then called Sergeant’s Bluff in honor of Sgt. Charles Floyd, at the same time. In keeping with the theme of this column, Floyd County in northeast Iowa is named after Sgt. Floyd.

One county recently changed the name of its namesake. Johnson County had originally been named for Richard Johnson, Martin Van Buren’s vice president. Johnson had not only enslaved people, but he fathered two children with one of them. With no ties to Iowa, the county selected Lulu Merle Johnson as the new namesake. Born in Iowa, she was the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa and the tenth to do so nationally.

This is by no means a comprehensive list, even though it is focused on counties. I hope to devote another column at some point regarding towns and natural features.

A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.

