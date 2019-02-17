While reading the other day, I happened upon an old-fashioned word that resonated with me: “weal.” It means well-being, but when applied to the general public, it describes an environment in which the general population flourishes. With public weal in mind, I’d like to explore the escalating costs of drug prices in the United States.
The rise in costs of prescription drugs (8 percent per year in 2015 and 2016) far outpaced the rate of inflation (.7 and 2.1 percent, respectively). American Association of Retired Persons, or AARP - an active proponent for reducing drug costs - reports that the most popular brand-name drugs increased a whopping 208 percent between 2008 and 2016.
For many years, I accepted the notion that drug makers needed a healthy profit for their research and development. But their profits have soared way beyond average S&P 500 companies’ profit margins and their C.E.O.s enjoy a median annual salary of $14.5 million, more than in any other industry. I believe in profit as an incentive to work hard and I have no qualms when folks smarter than me earn more than me, but when health maintenance comes at a cost directly borne by individuals struggling to live on a limited income I truly begrudge such a grossly inflated sense of worth.
Another cost that strikes me as unseemly is the millions spent on advertising. The U.S. is one of two countries that allow prescription drug marketing (New Zealand being the other). A recent Associated Press article claims that medical marketing reached $30 billion in 2016. Believe it or not, the bulk of this advertising budget is not what we see on television or online pop-up ads. The bulk of dollars are spent marketing to doctors and other health professionals, much of it in the form of free drug samples. There isn’t anything inherently wrong with marketing; frankly, it’s probably how a majority of Americans become aware of medical conditions and probable treatments, but some argue it can lead to over-diagnosis and over-treatment. I argue that it inflates the cost of needed drugs.
Let’s consider Dr. Jonas Salk. He certainly cared about the public weal. In 1952, there were 52,000 new cases of infantile paralysis with 3,000 deaths caused by the poliomyelitis virus. He labored at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine to discover and develop a vaccine for this feared virus, with funding from the foundation that would become the March of Dimes. In March 1953, he announced on a radio show that he had successfully tested a polio vaccine, and in 1955 a nationwide inoculation campaign was launched. New cases dropped to under 6,000 in 1957 and to 910 cases in 1962. Salk never patented the vaccine, nor did he earn any money from his discovery, preferring instead that it be distributed as widely as possible as soon as possible - for the public good.
His is an instructive example on many levels. First, his research was conducted at a public university, further abetted by a foundation funded by public donations. Many of today’s new drugs are based on research at taxpayer-funded institutions, often with National Institutes of Health grants. Private pharmaceutical companies must do the years of research and trial development, but the results are undeniably partially funded by you and me. Also, polio was a public health concern. Currently, diabetes cases have jumped 50 percent in the last decade. It is the leading cause of blindness, kidney failure, amputations, heart failure and stroke. Insulin, used primarily for Type I diabetes, was discovered in 1921. Nearly 100 years later, the cost of insulin doubled between 2012 and 2016. Rest assured, the price did not drop in either 2017 or 2018. According to the American Diabetes Association, the economic cost of diabetes types I and II account for 25 percent of health care dollars in the U.S. In my mind, nothing justifies unbridled profit-taking by Big Pharma while the ill and general public shoulder the costs.
For everyone’s benefit, we must insist that Congress take serious steps to rein in soaring drug costs. Allow Medicare to negotiate the prices of drugs with the pharmaceutical companies; revisit the deceitful tactics used to extend patents on popular and effective prescriptions; create transparency in drug pricing; and allow consumers to compare safety, effectiveness and costs of drugs. Let’s bring public weal back into public discourse and insert it in the formula for prescription drugs.
