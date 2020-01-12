THE REGULARS: Connection exists between consumption of porn, crime of sex trafficking

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. It has been so designated since 2011. Foundational to this effort is the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000, which established human trafficking as a federal crime with severe penalties. This law brought to light how prevalent human trafficking is within the United States. It takes place in every size community and in every state, including Siouxland. How prevalent it is here is unknown.
The crime of sex trafficking is largely a hidden crime. It is extremely difficult to discover and prosecute. Sex trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal business in the world. Transactions are not made on the street corner, but instead online, on social media, and on cell phones, all of which adds to anonymity of all parties. Most victims do not self-identify as a trafficking victim and are not willing to testify against their trafficker, making it more difficult to prosecute.
This year the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking is focusing on ending the demand for sex trafficking. There is a clear connection between consuming pornography and sex trafficking. To put even more emphasis on the connection between porn and sex trafficking and the negative effects of the consumption of porn, SCAHT will sponsor "The Porn Epidemic Conference" on April 25 and 27 at the Sioux City Convention Center with Dr. Josh McDowell as the keynote speaker. McDowell will define the problem and offer help and hope for people caught in the web of pornography. For more information on the conference, visit www.siouxlandagainsttrafficking.org.
Porn itself creates the demand because of its inherent tantalizing, salacious nature. The internet has dramatically changed the landscape of accessibility to porn. To end the demand for sex trafficking, we have to take it out by the roots - that means choosing not to consume pornography.
Melissa Farley, clinical psychologist and director of Prostitution Research & Education (a San Francisco based 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that conducts research on prostitution, pornography and trafficking and offers education and consultation to researchers, survivors, the public and policymakers), says for men, pornography is a dress rehearsal for prostitution. Most men who buy commercial sex are porn consumers.
Porn is a vital part of sex trafficking. It is used to break down victims against inhibitions against vile and violent sex acts. This is part of the grooming process; it's used to normalize the sex acts that take place in sex trafficking. Those who perform in pornography are frequently forced to comply; they are not willing participants, as some believe.
There are many reasons that viewing pornography yields negative results for the consumer. Consumers of porn come to view people as a tool for their own sexual satisfaction, not as a consensual sexual relationship, and often are not satisfied with normal sexual relations. As a result, people are seen as a sum of body parts, not as human beings with feelings and emotions. Pornography kills love by facilitating and promoting abuse. In addition, it celebrates degradation of women and children.
Porn distorts what a healthy sexual relationship is and this is especially true for young people who are just beginning to understand what a healthy sexual relationshiop looks like. The average age for first view of pornography is 11, which means even younger children are accessing it. Porn is looking for our children even if they are not soliciting it. Parents are losing the battle to protect their children from porn because of its availability.
Because porn is addictive, the consumer desires different porn, not just more, because what once excited them no longer does. This leads to wanting more violent and depraved videos and, for some, eventually leads to younger victims.
Our culture speaks out against rape and abuse, but consumes porn that illustrates both and worse. Our silence has allowed hard-core porn to do profound damage to families and an entire generation of children. Doesn't the protection of children's innocence outweigh a person's right to produce and view hard-core porn?
How then do we combat sex trafficking? It is a community problem and requires a community effort. Can we agree no moral society can tolerate any form of human trafficking? It would make a world of difference if the pillars of our community would stand up against the root cause of sex trafficking and vow to speak out against the consumption of porn, supporting the goal of ending the demand for sex trafficking. This could make a significant dent in the problem locally.
Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.