THE REGULARS: Connection exists between consumption of porn, crime of sex trafficking

Porn distorts what a healthy sexual relationship is and this is especially true for young people who are just beginning to understand what a healthy sexual relationshiop looks like. The average age for first view of pornography is 11, which means even younger children are accessing it. Porn is looking for our children even if they are not soliciting it. Parents are losing the battle to protect their children from porn because of its availability.

Because porn is addictive, the consumer desires different porn, not just more, because what once excited them no longer does. This leads to wanting more violent and depraved videos and, for some, eventually leads to younger victims.

Our culture speaks out against rape and abuse, but consumes porn that illustrates both and worse. Our silence has allowed hard-core porn to do profound damage to families and an entire generation of children. Doesn't the protection of children's innocence outweigh a person's right to produce and view hard-core porn?