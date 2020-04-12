THE REGULARS: Coronavirus: A sampling of community experiences, observations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oftentimes inspiration for my columns come from meetings or presentations that I attend, but those have been in short supply lately. Instead, I’ve reached out to various friends and acquaintances to describe their worst and best personal experiences since we’ve restricted our social interactions.

For Fitz Grant, Sanford Community Center executive director, the best has been a sense that people are more caring, that because the virus crosses all social groups, everyone feels vulnerable and can see the need in our community now. The worst is that this has become a complete disruption of routine in our lives, and death has become a closer reality.

I also spoke with Lottie J. Horn White, executive assistant to the CEO of the Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago, Neb., who shared that the worst is the unknown. Because turnaround time for Covid-19 testing takes a couple of days, anytime someone is tested, the patient, their family members, all hospital personnel – everyone – is on edge, wondering if they’ve been exposed to the virus (none so far). Lottie told me that her best experience has been her son’s teachers checking in on him. He is autistic and has special needs; she commented on how his North Middle School teachers have been awesome.