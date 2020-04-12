THE REGULARS: Coronavirus: A sampling of community experiences, observations

Oftentimes inspiration for my columns come from meetings or presentations that I attend, but those have been in short supply lately. Instead, I’ve reached out to various friends and acquaintances to describe their worst and best personal experiences since we’ve restricted our social interactions.
For Fitz Grant, Sanford Community Center executive director, the best has been a sense that people are more caring, that because the virus crosses all social groups, everyone feels vulnerable and can see the need in our community now. The worst is that this has become a complete disruption of routine in our lives, and death has become a closer reality.
I also spoke with Lottie J. Horn White, executive assistant to the CEO of the Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago, Neb., who shared that the worst is the unknown. Because turnaround time for Covid-19 testing takes a couple of days, anytime someone is tested, the patient, their family members, all hospital personnel – everyone – is on edge, wondering if they’ve been exposed to the virus (none so far). Lottie told me that her best experience has been her son’s teachers checking in on him. He is autistic and has special needs; she commented on how his North Middle School teachers have been awesome.
From Wendy Modlin, we hear that her worst experience has definitely been watching people get furloughed. “I feel terrible for those team members who are suddenly on unemployment and equally as terrible for the business owners/managers who are making those difficult decisions.” And even though she fears what is yet to come (economically), “watching our community come together to take care of each other is always great to see … shopping local is the best thing we can all do to keep Siouxland moving.”
In the words of Peggy La (of Hong Kong Supermarket), “The negative is that people are panic shopping and hoarding. Always looking for rice but usually sell out in that day once we receive rice. Noodles are the next thing they look for if no rice. Positive, our sales have gone up, but we cannot keep up with inventory. As soon as they’re in, they’re gone within a day to a few days.”
Jennifer Jividen Jackson shares that, “I’ve made more homemade meals in three weeks than I have in 20 years … meals that my mother made … What’s so important about this is that we’ve slowed down and been able to experience each other as we sit together every night. I love the conversations, arguments, teasing, and just being. The worst experience is not being able to hug my mom … it’s been nearly a month now. It’s heartbreaking because a hug can mean so much to a person … especially a mom’s hug.”
On one of our recent sunny days, Tom LoVan was finishing his run on the Floyd River Trail and as he returned to his parked car, “a big guy with a dog kicked the front passenger tire of my car and yelled, ‘Take your virus back with you.’” While Tom did come to the U.S. as a Tai Dam refugee from Laos at age 16, he’s been an American citizen for 40 years, is a Lutheran pastor, and is a vetted translator, having translated once for U.S. President Bill Clinton. On the other hand, Tom sees many of the people in his church helping and caring for each other by checking on elderly church members, asking if they can pick up groceries or medicine for them.
For Dawn Snyder, Woodbury County conservation education program director, her worst experience has been cancelling students’ spring field trips (to county parks). But, her best has been the increased number of people hiking and spending time outdoors — while practicing social distancing. There’s been an estimated 49% increase in park users for this time of year overall.
And to wrap up, we hear from Gina Myers, chief nursing officer (CNO) and interim CEO of Dunes Surgical Hospital. “My worst personal experience is seeing people not practicing six-feet physical distancing and, now, not wearing a mask in public and not taking this seriously. I know the consequences of these behaviors and I worry it may negatively impact the health of our community. My best personal experience is working with the Dunes Surgical doctors, my incredible staff and Mercy One and UnityPoint in the preparation on what we call ‘surge planning.’ We are so unified in this endeavor to protect and respond to our community’s needs during this very difficult time. P.S. Please wear masks in public."
And, from me, please stay home.
Next week: Jim Wharton
Katie Colling is executive director of Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD). She formerly served as executive director of Women Aware, was elected to two consecutive terms on the Woodbury County Extension Council and serves on several civic-organization boards. She and her husband, Ron, live in Sioux City.
