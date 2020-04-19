THE REGULARS: Coronavirus: 'I have no idea how or when this will end'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even though my Journal assignment is one 750-word column every six weeks, I occasionally struggle for a good story line. Today’s column self-identified. I’m a storyteller. Hopefully, most of my stories make you smile. When you smile – I smile with you. I’m not sure I can get you there today. I need to share my thoughts with you about corona. Pretty name for such a nasty creature.

Let’s start on March 17 - St. Patrick’s Day - as I boarded an airplane in Fort Myers, Florida, on my way back to Sioux City. I had the whole arsenal - antibacterial wipes, face mask, hand sanitizer and a backpack stuffed with replacements should I need them.

Note to God: I need a minute with You please. Could you find me a seat on the plane that is rows away from anyone with a cough or sneeze? God update: God delivered.

Here we are a month later and the threat continues. I have no idea how or when this will end. I wish there was a date we could pull out of the air and say, with great certainty, it’s over. Back to school. Back to work. Back to normal. That’s not going to happen.

I have a hunch you’re thinking some of the same things I am these days. Perhaps I have the honor of reflecting your ideas through my words: