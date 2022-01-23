THE REGULARS: Corporate culture plays role in workforce shortage

State legislatures across the nation are back in session. A recurring story in state after state has been the number of unfilled jobs that are available.

Various methods of addressing the shortage have been implemented among the states, but the challenge appears to be the same everywhere. Quicker reduction of supplemental unemployment benefits, reduced unemployment benefits and duration, and lower income taxes have all been implemented.

Yet, these policies have not resulted in a positive solution to workforce shortages. Several states with lower and shorter duration benefits have lower labor participation rates and higher unemployment than states with benefits that are higher and last longer.

Some sources for the workforce shortage go beyond public policy. Below are three statistics that go to the heart of a bigger problem.

Goldman Sachs estimates that 60 percent of those who have not returned to employment are over age 55. These individuals account for roughly 3.5 million people. There is no way to fill the 10 million jobs available without reaching this group. Given that the Dow Jones went up 18 percent in 2021, many of them may have decided to retire for good.

The second statistic relates to new business creation. Nationally, the number of startup companies has increased by 30 percent since the pandemic started. That growth has been fairly consistent over the past two years.

The third statistic relates to job quits. The number and percentage of people nationally who have quit their jobs continues to set records. Worth noting is that job quits were on an upward trend before the pandemic. Aside from a momentary drop in early 2020, the rate of job quits doubled between 2009 and 2019, and increased 20 percent since then.

These are all indicators of deep and widespread worker dissatisfaction. Many people have found their employment conditions to be unacceptable and have moved on.

Surveys indicate that roughly half of those working remotely would quit if asked to return to the office. Even before the pandemic, 60 percent of workers thought managers needed more training, with nearly half quitting because of managers. An analysis by job search firm Glassdoor found that “company culture is 12.4 times more likely than compensation to predict whether an employee leaves.” Factors such as lack of flexibility, recognition and poor disease prevention efforts contributed to employees leaving.

This is not representative of most businesses, any more than those who take unmerited advantage of unemployment insurance. But just as a relative few give unemployment compensation a bad rap, it could be that some businesses are sending a negative message about work.

Given these circumstances, there are limited steps policymakers could take to address the problem. Incentivizing greater workplace flexibility and predictability could help. Ensuring that parents have accessible and affordable quality child care and early childhood education would likely be effective. Since birth rates continue to decline, policies that are more supportive of working parents would be beneficial in multiple ways. Providing a safe workplace, to include actively preventing the spread of communicable diseases, might draw those who have health concerns.

None of these will be as critical as company culture and first-line supervisors with appropriate training and interpersonal skills, however. Companies might find ways to promote their workplace culture. Some communities promote a program for companies to survey their employees. Businesses with positive workplace cultures get a special designation.

The phrase “there is dignity in work” remains valid. But those who work need to be treated with dignity. The pandemic has influenced people’s priorities. Increasingly, their purpose in life is not to work. They work in order to have the means to fulfill their purpose.

A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.

