“Teach your children what we have taught our children, that the Earth is our mother. Whatever befalls the Earth befalls the sons and daughters of the Earth.”
Chief Seattle
These are words that we must learn from and act on. Our Mother Earth is endangered and disputes about climate change are simply a waste of time. Every day there is some further indication that we need to pay attention and take whatever actions we can to reverse the disastrous patterns that are emerging.
Those indicators include the consistent melting of the ice masses in the Arctic regions, the rise of sea levels, the dramatic rise in average temperature and the increase in greenhouse gases. Further ominous signs include the frequency and violent nature of weather phenomena from tornadoes to typhoons and hurricanes. The rainforests in the Amazon are ablaze and our oceans are filling up with plastic. Just recently, an editorial in the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported on lighting strikes now occurring in the Arctic. Lightning can only occur in the Arctic with a warming of the atmosphere. Various plants, animals and sea creatures are threatened with extinction. This is just a partial list of threats to Mother Earth.
Are these events related to what we do and how we live? The answer is yes. In fact, there is a word, Anthropocene, which describes the human impact on the environment. It is well past time that we do whatever we can to stem this disaster that is unfolding before our very eyes. What we do does make a difference.
I offer the following thoughts on what we can do as individuals, as a community and as a country to save our planet:
* First, as individuals we need to practice the wise use of materials and recycle all that we can. Reducing the use of plastic from bags to water bottles and, yes, even cups and straws will have a remarkable impact. Recently, I saw a man going into a local coffee shop with the store’s empty cup in his hand. Nice gesture, I thought, and then I realized if we all did that consider the millions of cups that could be reused across the country. Just one of countless examples. Drive less, walk more, recycle and/or reuse everything we can, conserve water, use public transit and teach our children and grandchildren to do the same.
You have free articles remaining.
* On a community level, encourage local leaders in government and business to practice energy conservation at every level. Enhance public transportation, build buildings that are energy efficient, and use alternative energy resources such as wind power and solar at every opportunity. Encourage innovative use of garbage and other waste in ways that divert materials from landfills and rivers. Use recycled and or reusable materials in all construction projects. Cut down fewer tress when building public, commercial and residential projects. And assure that retention ponds are an integral part of all such projects.
* As a country, we need a commitment to reduce fossil fuels at every level. Greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and especially methane are the byproducts of burning fossil fuels such a coal, natural gas and oil. Wherever and whenever possible, the use of fossil fuels needs be decreased dramatically across our land. Alternative sources of energy must be developed and used. Kudos to MidAmerican Energy in our state for the production of wind-driven energy. Their heir efforts should serve as a model for the nation. Solar power and any other alternative energy that is renewable should be at the core of research and development that is both government- and business-driven. Electric cars need to be produced that are efficient and affordable. The proper disposal of plastic products must be a national effort. Furthermore, the United States needs to take a leadership role in international efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, encourage energy alternatives and preserve and expand safe drinking water.
As citizens, our individual efforts along with collective actions at every level of government will help avert catastrophe. Write to elected officials and vote for those candidates who take environmental issues seriously.
Let me close, as I opened, with words from the great 19th-century leader of the Duwamish people, Chief Seattle: “Hold in your mind the memory of the land as it is when you take it. And with all your strength, with all your mind, with all your heart, preserve it for your children and love it as God loves us all.”
Next week: Jim Wharton
A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.