It’s important to dream. Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently reminded me of the value of daring to see a future that others can’t or don’t, for whatever reason. At a symposium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, early this month, Vilsack suggested that Iowa could be a world leader in agriculture in zero-emission farming.
Some of the strategies he proposed include soil conservation practices that contain carbon such as planting cover crops after harvest to manage soil erosion and quality. Iowa farmers – according to his address – could grow crops from year to year with minimal soil disruption or expand no-till farming. He also mentioned that dairy farms might explore manufacturing products from manure, such as pellets that could be “bagged, stored, transported and injected into the soil in a way that provides greater soil health with less concerns in the community.” Fanciful? Maybe. But I appreciate the challenge he is asking Iowans to address.
We have water quality issues that are increasingly expensive to solve, and right now farms, cities and businesses are simply encouraged to curb their nutrient runoff voluntarily. Recent multiple floods this year underscore the staggering amount of soil erosion we suffer – topsoil literally washing down our drainage ditches, into streams, into rivers, into the Gulf of Mexico, where the nutrient-rich soil is threatening the Gulf’s ecosystem.
Statewide, Iowa has an aging population, but farms in particular have seen an increase in the average age of a farmer go from 47 in 1978 to 57 in 2018. And even though Iowa’s population has grown by 3.6% since 2010, the growth has taken place in urban, or at least more densely populated, areas. Of our 99 counties, 69 counties lost population. The trend is toward fewer but larger farms now, and it takes extremely expensive machinery to plant, weed, and harvest, so not just anybody can step into the arduous role of our world-class farmers.
The way Vilsack is looking at this is practical, not fanciful. He isn’t just considering the environment – he wants to grow Iowa’s economy. Iowa has become a leader in renewable energy, benefiting greatly from wind turbine farms that generate more than 40% of our electricity. And because nearly half of Fortune 500 companies have clean energy goals with some committed to using 100% renewable energy, Iowa can attract more companies like Google and Apple (both of whom stated that clean energy was a location criteria) by offering low-cost energy that will come from an abundance of renewable resources. By the same token, consumers are becoming vigilant about whether or not the agricultural products they purchase are sustainably produced. Vilsack’s contention is that by becoming a world leader in zero-emission farming, Iowa would garner attention, other businesses, more workers, and more families for our schools and rural communities.
For sheer fantasy, here is a daring and probably unattainable vision: let’s restore the Missouri River wetlands. Purchase the farmland that used to be river bottom; move the interstate and highways that we’ve had to close more than twice this year; yes, move towns, or at least parts of towns susceptible to highwater encroachment, and allow the river to ebb and flow; allow it to leave behind oxbows and wetlands that capture soil before it enters the fast-flowing waters; allow excess moisture to seep deep into the soil and restore our aquifers and replenish underground reservoirs with clean, filtered water. Western Iowa could become one, long DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge, where fish and wildlife could teem with abundance and attract hunters, fishers, birders. We could also restore several species of native prairie flowers that feed bees, birds and butterflies. If you’ve ever longed to travel to Mexico to witness the breathtaking view of millions of monarchs wintering in the highlands there, think of the tourism we could attract if those migrating monarchs had a reliable food supply along our western border every autumn. I remember how monarchs used to fill the air up at Lake Okoboji in late August and how my heart soared with joy in response. Wouldn’t that nature-inspired tourism also help boost the profile of our Loess Hills region?
I know – so many costly, impractical and insensitive aspects to this idea, but 500-year floods every eight years is also exorbitant. A girl can dream, can’t she?
Katie Colling is the retired executive director of Women Aware, a private nonprofit agency. She was elected to two consecutive terms on the Woodbury County Extension Council and serves on several civic-organization boards. She and her husband, Ron, live in Sioux City.