THE REGULARS: Democrats' H.R. 1 would federalize elections, harm free speech

The U. S. House recently passed H.R. 1 with only Democrat votes. This sweeping piece of legislation has been deemed by many on the right as the most egregious power grab in American history. It is front and center in the U.S. Senate today.

H.R. 1 takes election integrity back to the dark ages. Hans von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow in the Heritage Foundation’s Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, recently called this bill "without a doubt the most dangerous and irresponsible election bill I have ever seen…mandates new, reckless rules and procedures." But guess what? If all Senate Democrats eliminate the filibuster and they all vote for it, H.R. 1 is law until, and if, the Supreme Court takes it up. But even that stopgap is up for grabs based on their feckless behavior of the past few months.

The Heritage Foundation wrote their response to this bill. The following are some of the issues they found.

-- It would take election laws a way from the states and micromanage them at the federal level “reversing the decentralization of the American election process.” This would take away the states ability to put in place rules that protect the sanctity of the “one vote per citizen” principle.