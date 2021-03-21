THE REGULARS: Democrats' H.R. 1 would federalize elections, harm free speech

The U. S. House recently passed H.R. 1 with only Democrat votes. This sweeping piece of legislation has been deemed by many on the right as the most egregious power grab in American history. It is front and center in the U.S. Senate today.
H.R. 1 takes election integrity back to the dark ages. Hans von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow in the Heritage Foundation’s Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, recently called this bill "without a doubt the most dangerous and irresponsible election bill I have ever seen…mandates new, reckless rules and procedures." But guess what? If all Senate Democrats eliminate the filibuster and they all vote for it, H.R. 1 is law until, and if, the Supreme Court takes it up. But even that stopgap is up for grabs based on their feckless behavior of the past few months.
The Heritage Foundation wrote their response to this bill. The following are some of the issues they found.
-- It would take election laws a way from the states and micromanage them at the federal level “reversing the decentralization of the American election process.” This would take away the states ability to put in place rules that protect the sanctity of the “one vote per citizen” principle.
-- This bill essentially seizes authority from the states to regulate voter registration and voting process by “forcing states to implement early voting, automatic voter registration, same-day registration, online voter registration, and no-fault absentee balloting.” Most Republican-controlled states are changing laws regulating voting integrity to become stricter than the previous election year. This would undo the work they are doing to ensure citizen voter integrity while this law would invite greater opportunity for fraud and create chaos at the polls.
-- It would make it a criminal offense for a state official to reject a voter registration application even when it is rejected "under the color of law" because the official believe the individual is ineligible to vote. It would also require states to allow 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds to register; when combined with a ban on voter ID and restrictions on the ability to challenge the eligibility of a voter, this would effectively ensure that underage individuals could vote with impunity,” as well as illegal immigrants.
-- It expands the ability of the government to censor campaign and political speech, including policy related speech. This is indeed scary stuff! It goes even further to subject members of nonprofits to intimidation and harassment as a result of having to disclose all donors names. Haven’t we seen that happen already with harassment of corporations who don’t tow the cancel culture lines? Does anyone see their First Amendment Rights being thrown out the window? This subject has already been litigated in NAACP v. Alabama (1958) by the Supreme Court as protected by the Fourteenth Amendment.
• It transfers the right to draw congressional districts from state legislatures to commissions who are not elected by the people.
• In addition, H.R. 1 would mandate the “inclusion of alien population, both legal and illegal, in all redistricting.” It has a provision “to limit access to federal courts for anyone challenging the constitutionality of H.R. 1 … anywhere but in the District of Columbia.”
• Requires states to restore the ability of felons to vote the moment they are out of prison regardless of uncompleted parole, probation, or restitution requirements. Section 2 of the Fourteenth Amendment gives states the constitutional authority to decide when felons who committed crimes against their fellow citizens may vote again. Congress cannot override a constitutional amendment with a statute.
• Authorizes the IRS to engage in partisan activity. H.R. 1 would permit the IRS to investigate and consider the political and policy positions of nonprofit organizations before granting tax-exempt status, thus, enabling IRS officials to target organizations engaging in First Amendment activity with disfavored views. We have seen this movie before with Lois Lerner at the head of the IRS.
• Finally, it would establish a “Commission to Protect Democratic Institutions” which would threaten the independence of the judiciary. It gives the commission the ability to require judges to justify their legal decisions.
If you have never called your U. S. Senator before, now is the time to do so. The American political system as you know it is soon to be destroyed by this piece of legislation. It gives the free run of a Democratic party to rule in perpetuity through what would now become legal means.
