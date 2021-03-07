THE REGULARS: Do your part to reduce Iowa traffic deaths

As the weather has gotten nicer and more people have received their COVID 19 vaccinations they are "hitting the road." The pent-up desire to travel is taking hold, we have seen that with the holidays. I cannot say that I blame them, as I feel the same way. Because I will need to quarantine if I go to the Caribbean. Although I will have had both shots, I am staying closer to home.

Today's column is to give everyone a "heads up" as to what Iowa Department of Transportation and Iowa State Patrol are partnering to do this year. IDOT Director Scott Marler and his leadership team have set a goal of reducing traffic deaths to below 300 for 2021. All of my statistics today are from the Iowa DOT.