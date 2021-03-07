THE REGULARS: Do your part to reduce Iowa traffic deaths

As the weather has gotten nicer and more people have received their COVID 19 vaccinations they are "hitting the road." The pent-up desire to travel is taking hold, we have seen that with the holidays. I cannot say that I blame them, as I feel the same way. Because I will need to quarantine if I go to the Caribbean. Although I will have had both shots, I am staying closer to home.
Today's column is to give everyone a "heads up" as to what Iowa Department of Transportation and Iowa State Patrol are partnering to do this year. IDOT Director Scott Marler and his leadership team have set a goal of reducing traffic deaths to below 300 for 2021. All of my statistics today are from the Iowa DOT.
Iowa traffic deaths have been climbing, last year they were 336. This occurred during the pandemic, traffic counts were down significantly. Speeders told law enforcement that they did not think they would be patrolling the highways due to COVID-19. In my December column, I reported to you that people chose to speed excessively. For instance, from January through June, excessive speed increased by over 65 percent over the state's previous four-year average. In Iowa, when a driver exceeds the speed limit by 25 miles per hour, speed is excessive. During that same time frame, 1,497 people were caught speeding over 100 mph. Violations for these flagrant speeds increased 108 percent, compared to the four year average! Troopers routinely clocked speeds as high as 121 to 155 mph on roads throughout the state.
The July traffic deaths in 2020 jumped by 45, higher then any of the last five years. What is even worse, it occurred when traffic counts were down.
Traveling up and down Interstate 29, across Highway 20 and Interstate 80, I have had some odd experiences with other drivers: a woman sped by me going at least 80 mph smoking a cigarette in one hand, holding her phone in the other hand, driving with her knees. Twice I have been passed by a car driving on the shoulder in a construction zone! In 2020, two IDOT employees were killed in construction zones, one was in Northwest Iowa. That should never happen and it is one of the department's goals to have zero fatalities in the zones.
IDOT and Iowa State Patrol formed a task force led by the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau. As I stated earlier, their goal is to reduce the number of highway traffic deaths below 300 this year, with the ultimate goal of zero and no fatalities in construction zones.
There will be special enforcement waves, the first one is coming this month on St. Patrick's Day, focusing on seat belts and impaired driving. Local law enforcement is joining the task force by supporting the goals and participating in enforcing the laws. The second dates are June 9-12, focusing on impaired driving. The third date is Sept. 16, focusing on excessive speeding. The fourth dates are Oct. 2-4, focusing on distracted driving.
June 9-12 is Father's Day weekend. Data from the past 10 years tells us Father's Day weekends have a higher incident of impaired drivers on the roads. The Auto Insurance Organization says its three-year study found the weekend ranks fifth out of the 10 deadliest holidays. It found that between 2016 and 2018 an average of 439 deadly crashes occurred each Father's Day holiday period on U.S. roadways.
St. Patrick's Day is a huge drinking night, unfortunately that translates into more impaired drivers on the roads. For example, in 2019 on Iowa highways there were two crashes that killed four people. In Iowa, drunk driving accounts for nearly one third of vehicle related deaths.
In the U.S. in 2018, 73 people were killed in drunk driving collisions, that equals 39 percent of all crash fatalities. Over this same holiday period, 33 percent of the pedestrians 16 and older killed in accidents had a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.
If the Iowa task force can meet their admirable goal of the number of crash related deaths under 300, that will be the first time in 97 years. That alone is simply amazing to me that we have not been under three hundred since 1925!
Some people believe they can multi-task as they are driving. Not true. If you are doing more then driving while behind the wheel you are four times as likely to get into accidents serious enough to injure yourself or others.
Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. Traveling at 55 mph, that is the length of a football field with your eyes closed. Nationally in 2015, there were 515 pedestrian, bicyclists, and others in distracted affected crashes.
Young drivers text more then any other age group. The numbers texting is increasing, this poses great danger to all of us. Actually, my insurance company feels if you are doing anything else besides driving, you are driving distracted. They want both hands on the wheel and no talking on the phone even if it is hands-free.
Next week: Linda Holub
Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.