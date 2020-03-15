THE REGULARS: Economic squeeze on many Americans produces consequences

Today's economy presents a conundrum.
On the one hand, unemployment is low, the stock market is volatile, gross domestic product growth has been marginal, and deficits are skyrocketing.
The word economy derives from the Greek word "oikos," which is often translated as "household." Big picture numbers like the GDP and unemployment are one thing. How average households are doing is another.
When looking at "average," let's start with a reminder of the difference between mean and median. The mean is the result of the sum of a set of numbers divided by the total number of inputs. The median is the point at which half are above and half are below. Finally, a reminder that net worth is total assets minus total liabilities.
For the most recent year available, when the head of a household is between the ages of 35 and 44, the mean net worth is $288,700. The median, however, is $59,800. Mark Zuckerberg skews the mean a bit.
For those between 45 and 54, the mean is $727,500 while the median is $124,000. For those between 55 and 64, the mean net worth is $1,167,400. The median net worth is $187,300.
On average, one could say people are doing well. However, the story is not so great for the average person. Remember, half the people are below the median.
People who own homes have an asset making their net worth significantly higher than those who do not. Homeowners have a mean net worth of $1,034,200 and a median net worth of $231,400. Americans who don't own homes have a mean net worth of $91,100, but a median of just $5,200.
A stock market increase is great for those able to invest. Many are not, and those who do frequently have limited available funds. Most people's exposure is probably 401k plans.
You have free articles remaining.
The most recent numbers for the mean average 401k with Fidelity Investments is $103,700. The median is $24,500. For those aged 50 to 59, the mean is $174,100 while the median is $60,900.
Perhaps many aren't investing more because of increased costs for housing, insurance and student loans. A recent analysis by the conservative Manhattan Institute provided some perspective.
They developed a "cost of thriving index." It analyzed how long it would take a person with the median weekly wage to pay for a three-bedroom house at the 40th percentile price, a family health insurance premium, one semester of college, and to operate a car.
That study concluded that it would take 30 weeks to pay for those items in 1985. In 2018, it would take 53 weeks, which is inconvenient, given that there are only 52 in a year.
The consequences of this economic squeeze on people is becoming more apparent. One such measure is home ownership. In 2006, half of those aged 25 to 34 owned a home. Today, it is less than 38 percent.
Another measure is the declining number of births and lower birth rates. The U.S. has had four consecutive years with a lower number of births, lower than in 1986. The only demographic group with an increase was women over 35.
Another measure is declining new business startups. According to the Federal Reserve, applications to form businesses that would likely hire workers in early 2019 was almost half that of 2005.
There are a host of numbers that can be used to make one's case. Looking at the impact on median households provides a more unsettling picture than looking at the top or even mean. When the rising tide is not lifting all boats, those nearer the bottom get drowned.
Next week: Charese Yanney
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.