THE REGULARS: Economic squeeze on many Americans produces consequences

People who own homes have an asset making their net worth significantly higher than those who do not. Homeowners have a mean net worth of $1,034,200 and a median net worth of $231,400. Americans who don't own homes have a mean net worth of $91,100, but a median of just $5,200.

A stock market increase is great for those able to invest. Many are not, and those who do frequently have limited available funds. Most people's exposure is probably 401k plans.

The most recent numbers for the mean average 401k with Fidelity Investments is $103,700. The median is $24,500. For those aged 50 to 59, the mean is $174,100 while the median is $60,900.

Perhaps many aren't investing more because of increased costs for housing, insurance and student loans. A recent analysis by the conservative Manhattan Institute provided some perspective.

They developed a "cost of thriving index." It analyzed how long it would take a person with the median weekly wage to pay for a three-bedroom house at the 40th percentile price, a family health insurance premium, one semester of college, and to operate a car.

That study concluded that it would take 30 weeks to pay for those items in 1985. In 2018, it would take 53 weeks, which is inconvenient, given that there are only 52 in a year.