THE REGULARS: Elected leaders should make sure government works effectively

Finally, as a result of the Department of Justice's Inspector General findings, there appears to be bipartisan interest in reviewing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Although concerns about sufficient oversight have been raised for many years, interest has increased due to confirmed problems with one high profile case. The types of errors identified were not specific to this case, meaning they have likely happened before. The seriousness in examining past cases will be a good indicator whether Congress is looking to make appropriate fixes.

Many significant differences remain. Even the topics identified above had disagreement. Of interest is that some of the opposition is based on the fact that one party provided concessions to the other to gain their support.

Identifying these bipartisan actions isn't meant to push for a mushy middle on everything. It is meant to emphasize the need to engage in a substantive way and not go to extremes in casting aspersions at others. That emphasis applies to elected officials.

FBI agents make mistakes, but that doesn't make them "scum." Those who take an oath to defend the Constitution and defend the procedures of military justice or administer foreign aid are not a "deep state." There's been too much use of the term "treason" on all sides.