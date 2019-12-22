THE REGULARS: Elected leaders should make sure government works effectively

At a time when there is so much division in the country, it can be a struggle to find the positive. There are times when agreement is possible, though, even in Washington, D.C.
One small but substantive example was passage of the FUTURE act. The bill provides permanent funding for historically black colleges and universities. It also reduces the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by 22 questions. It allows the Internal Revenue Service to directly share applicants’ tax information with the U.S. Department of Education instead of having students filling out the same information multiple times. Although far from unanimous, it received bipartisan support in Congress.
A more significant measure that appears headed for bipartisan approval is the U.S. Mexico Canada trade agreement. Signed by national leaders, it still requires congressional approval. Rather than outright opposition, House leaders sought and obtained provisions to effectively enforce labor protections. After significant effort, even some labor organizations are supportive.
Over the past five months the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, comprised of Republicans and Democrats, has released two reports detailing Russia's actions to interfere with the 2016 election. The bipartisan panel noted that Russia's actions were "part of a broader, sophisticated, and ongoing information warfare campaign designed to sow discord in American politics and society." The committee made dozens of state and federal policy recommendations. One further recommendation was for all Americans, “particularly those with a public platform, (to) take on the responsibility of doing due diligence in their use of social media, so as to not give greater reach to those who seek to do our country harm.”
Finally, as a result of the Department of Justice's Inspector General findings, there appears to be bipartisan interest in reviewing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Although concerns about sufficient oversight have been raised for many years, interest has increased due to confirmed problems with one high profile case. The types of errors identified were not specific to this case, meaning they have likely happened before. The seriousness in examining past cases will be a good indicator whether Congress is looking to make appropriate fixes.
You have free articles remaining.
Many significant differences remain. Even the topics identified above had disagreement. Of interest is that some of the opposition is based on the fact that one party provided concessions to the other to gain their support.
Identifying these bipartisan actions isn't meant to push for a mushy middle on everything. It is meant to emphasize the need to engage in a substantive way and not go to extremes in casting aspersions at others. That emphasis applies to elected officials.
FBI agents make mistakes, but that doesn't make them "scum." Those who take an oath to defend the Constitution and defend the procedures of military justice or administer foreign aid are not a "deep state." There's been too much use of the term "treason" on all sides.
Ensuring that government actions comply with the law is the duty of government officials, elected and non-elected. That can be inconvenient to elected officials who mistake their private interest for the public interest. Elected officials are supposed to ensure that the institutions of government work effectively for the public, not just tear the institutions down.
The word "republic" derives from the Latin term "res publica," often translated as "public matter." Our founding fathers studied Greek and Roman history. They saw that republics fell due to factions, undermining of institutions, and a loss of focus on the public good. Our diligence in monitoring those risks is why Ben Franklin said our newly formed government was "a republic - if you can keep it."
Next week: Charese Yanney.
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.