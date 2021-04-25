THE REGULARS: Equity Act would threaten religious freedoms

The Equality Act, H.R. 5, is deceptively named to garner greater support while it fundamentally changes the foundation of American life. Saul Alinsky in his book, "Rules for Radicals," said, “He who controls the language controls the masses.” That is why words matter. This piece of legislation has many very troubling elements, with lasting negative consequences.
First, is the restriction of religious liberty. It essentially refutes the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 (RFRA), which surprisingly was sponsored by Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. RFRA allows relief for those who feel the government had created such a burden that they were prevented from pursuing their religious freedom, but the Equality Act would take that option away.
We have already seen religious discrimination against people of faith in lawsuits filed against bakers, weddings, florists and pizza parlors, who operate their businesses guided by their religious beliefs.
Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Center, tweeted: "We are witnessing the greatest assault on religious rights, biological reality, and parental rights ever seen in the U.S. Congress.”
In addition, according to Jim Daly, president of Focus on the Family, this bill “if enacted would seriously undermine religious freedom and our rights of conscience.” Further, it would sanction abortions and remove pro-life protections; allow transgenders to overpower girls in athletics; close the doors of faith-based foster and adoption agencies; deny parental rights in the name of sexualized political ideology, and silence people of faith. Faith-based businesses would be required to provide insurance coverage for contraceptives and abortion against deeply held beliefs.
The act would regulate “thought, belief and speech,” wrote the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, requiring people to assent to “new beliefs about human identity” that are contrary to their faith and beliefs.
Secondly, this bill changes the intent of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by including sexual orientation and gender identity which are mutable characteristics to a list of protections which are immutable. This bill forces these changes on all areas of American life not just government entities.
School children would be taught transgender ideology and sexual orientation as early as pre-school against the wishes of parents. Parents who do not support their child’s gender confusion could lose custody of their children because of what the state may call “discriminatory” beliefs.
This legislation is again a social experiment. It does not take into account the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of the American Psychiatric Association (DSM-5) educated opinion, which indicates “that, while rates vary, as many as 88 percent of girls and 98 percent of boys who identify as transgender during childhood eventually come to accept and feel comfortable with their biological sex.”
The American College of Pediatricians report these dangers: puberty blockers not only prevent the development of secondary sex characteristics, but also “arrest bone growth, decrease bone accretion, prevent the sex-steroid dependent organization and maturation of the adolescent brain, and inhibit fertility by preventing the development of gonadal tissue and mature gametes for the duration of the treatment.” Again, an historic move toward an ideology that is harmful to children and not scientifically based, thus experimental.
The other profound issue is the way it will affect child/parent relationships, ability of parents to rightfully parent their children in a way that is commiserate with their values. The Equality Act, according to Melissa Moschella, a visiting scholar from the Heritage Simon Center for American Studies, says it would impose radical gender ideology on every American hindering parents’ ability to parent in accordance with their values.
H.R. 5 is a sweeping transformation of American culture. In the process, through force of the law it takes away a person’s First Amendment Rights to free speech and to abide by their deeply held religious beliefs that are Constitutionally protected. If you disagree with this legislation will you stay silent or call/write your senators? Get engaged or you will get the government you deserve. By 2022, it will be too late to change this sweeping legislation.
Next week: Jim Wharton
Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is the past co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.