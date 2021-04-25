THE REGULARS: Equity Act would threaten religious freedoms

The act would regulate “thought, belief and speech,” wrote the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, requiring people to assent to “new beliefs about human identity” that are contrary to their faith and beliefs.

Secondly, this bill changes the intent of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by including sexual orientation and gender identity which are mutable characteristics to a list of protections which are immutable. This bill forces these changes on all areas of American life not just government entities.

School children would be taught transgender ideology and sexual orientation as early as pre-school against the wishes of parents. Parents who do not support their child’s gender confusion could lose custody of their children because of what the state may call “discriminatory” beliefs.

This legislation is again a social experiment. It does not take into account the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of the American Psychiatric Association (DSM-5) educated opinion, which indicates “that, while rates vary, as many as 88 percent of girls and 98 percent of boys who identify as transgender during childhood eventually come to accept and feel comfortable with their biological sex.”