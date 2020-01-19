THE REGULARS: Every expansion of right to vote has been struggle against status quo

Suffrage. Have you ever wondered about this word? I used to think it was misspelled or misused. I thought suffragettes were women who suffered to gain women’s right to vote. Women did suffer for the right to vote, but I was wrong to make the word association. Suffrage comes to us from the French word suffragium with Latin roots, meaning voting tablet. Suffrage is your right to vote.
You’ll probably hear about it a lot this year. Women’s right to vote was finally ratified 100 years ago this year. I say finally because it took 72 years, having started in 1848 with the first Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y., formed by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucrecia Mott. Their efforts were born out of their involvement in abolition and prohibition movements - issues about which they felt fervently, but their convictions highlighted the frustrating reality that they could not voice the strength of their beliefs at the ballot box.
In U.S. history, enfranchisement has been a hard-fought battle - one that still has relevance today. Originally, men without property, money or an education couldn’t vote, never mind women, people of color or immigrants. After the Civil War and the adoption of the 13th and 14th Amendments that abolished slavery and guaranteed citizenship to African Americans, we still needed the 15th Amendment to be ratified in 1870 to ensure that the right to vote could not be denied on the basis of race, color or previous condition of servitude. But all women were excluded in this amendment. Unfortunately, the Jim Crow laws of the Confederacy states ushered in poll taxes, grandfather clauses, literacy tests and violence that denied people of color their right to vote until it was addressed in the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Native Americans weren’t even granted citizenship until 1924 – a stunning indictment of a country founded on the premise that all men are created equal. Many of today’s civil rights groups continue to battle remnants of disenfranchisement that people of color face as they try to exercise their right to vote - an especially salient point as political candidates clamor for our vote this year.
One of those civil rights groups is the League of Women Voters, established exactly 100 years ago on Feb. 14 by Carrie Chapman Catt, an Iowa State University alumna who formed LWV to educate and prepare the 20 million women about to cast their inaugural vote. Catt was a key figure in the passing of the 19th Amendment that bestowed full enfranchisement on women.
As an aside, there will be many co-celebrations of women’s suffrage and the founding of LWV that you can enjoy this year. Please consult the calendars of the Sioux City Public Museum and the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center locally, the Carrie Chapman Catt Girlhood Home and Museum in Charles City, and the Chapman Catt Center on the Iowa State campus for dates and description of events throughout 2020. (Full disclosure: I’ve been a LWV member since 1992.)
Alas, women weren’t immune to prejudice and discrimination as they fought for their rights. Before the Civil War, Stanton and Susan B. Anthony were friends with Frederick Douglass as all three worked closely together for universal suffrage and abolition of slavery. Urgency to pass the 15th Amendment eclipsed the inclusion of women and the suffragettes took umbrage. In fact, at times they argued that white women were more qualified to vote than black men. Ouch. Hard to walk back from that.
Often overlooked are the redoubtable contributions of black women to the suffrage movement. Indeed, this active group had double the reason to fight for the right to vote, yet they had to work doubly hard to be seen and heard by the leadership of the civil rights organizations of the day – black men and white women. Notably, luminaries such as Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth added their public speaking and organizational skills to promote enfranchisement, but there were many more whose names are not as familiar to us – Ida B. Wells, for one, a remarkable journalist who was present at the founding of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), though she later parted ways with the venerable civil rights group that remains at the frontline, protecting your constitutional rights.
Every expansion of the right to vote in the U.S. has been a struggle against status quo; exercising this right is your power to shape public policy. You have my word for it.
Katie Colling is executive director of Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD). She formerly served as executive director of Women Aware, was elected to two consecutive terms on the Woodbury County Extension Council and serves on several civic-organization boards. She and her husband, Ron, live in Sioux City.