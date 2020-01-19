THE REGULARS: Every expansion of right to vote has been struggle against status quo

Suffrage. Have you ever wondered about this word? I used to think it was misspelled or misused. I thought suffragettes were women who suffered to gain women’s right to vote. Women did suffer for the right to vote, but I was wrong to make the word association. Suffrage comes to us from the French word suffragium with Latin roots, meaning voting tablet. Suffrage is your right to vote.

You’ll probably hear about it a lot this year. Women’s right to vote was finally ratified 100 years ago this year. I say finally because it took 72 years, having started in 1848 with the first Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y., formed by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucrecia Mott. Their efforts were born out of their involvement in abolition and prohibition movements - issues about which they felt fervently, but their convictions highlighted the frustrating reality that they could not voice the strength of their beliefs at the ballot box.

In U.S. history, enfranchisement has been a hard-fought battle - one that still has relevance today. Originally, men without property, money or an education couldn’t vote, never mind women, people of color or immigrants. After the Civil War and the adoption of the 13th and 14th Amendments that abolished slavery and guaranteed citizenship to African Americans, we still needed the 15th Amendment to be ratified in 1870 to ensure that the right to vote could not be denied on the basis of race, color or previous condition of servitude. But all women were excluded in this amendment. Unfortunately, the Jim Crow laws of the Confederacy states ushered in poll taxes, grandfather clauses, literacy tests and violence that denied people of color their right to vote until it was addressed in the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Native Americans weren’t even granted citizenship until 1924 – a stunning indictment of a country founded on the premise that all men are created equal. Many of today’s civil rights groups continue to battle remnants of disenfranchisement that people of color face as they try to exercise their right to vote - an especially salient point as political candidates clamor for our vote this year.