THE REGULARS: Excited to view film by former Briar Cliff baseball player

When the spring weather turned warm and sunny, I would sneak out of my office at BCU and catch a Charger baseball game down the hill. Briar Cliff’s first baseball coach, the late Jim Ellwanger, was my enabler and a great friend. Coach Ellwanger would tuck me in the corner of the dugout, presumably out of sight of my boss, President Charlie Bensman. No problem until a TV sports crew took game video one afternoon and captured me in my suit, spitting sunflower seeds and yelling at the umpires from my dugout perch. The video aired at 6 and 10! I saw it both times and cringed. The next morning, Dr. Bensman called me into his office and asked me if I enjoyed the game. My response. What game? Not real smart when there is video evidence to the contrary, but I’m proud to say I survived another brush with unemployment.

Thirty-five years later, I must admit I had no inkling that Bob Pascuzzi’s career would play out like it has. His life experiences after he left The Cliff are quite the story. He went from being broke and paying his home mortgage with a credit card to starting and building an investment management business that today manages billions of dollars. At the point of his career when he appeared to have it made, he and his wife experienced a traumatic event that shook their faith.