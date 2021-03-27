THE REGULARS: Excited to view film by former Briar Cliff baseball player

My family and close friends know that I am challenged when it comes to maintaining my focus. I am easily distracted. That might explain why I’m not a frequent moviegoer. Journal Editor Bruce Miller’s job as film critic is secure. I’m no threat.
It’s hard to keep my interest for two hours in anything, much less a movie - unless it’s about baseball. Field of Dreams. Bull Durham. Damn Yankees. Fear Strikes Out. The Lou Gehrig Story. 42. The Rookie. I’ve seen them all multiple times. I can still laugh (Bull Durham) or cry (Field of Dreams) like I’m seeing the film for the first time.
So, what am I doing on Saturday, April 3? I’m heading to a movie! I’m going to the Promenade Theater in downtown Sioux City to see a film that has absolutely nothing to do with baseball. The movie is The Ravine and will be premiering exclusively this Easter weekend in Kansas City, Des Moines and Sioux City. Here’s why Sioux City was included in the premier cities and why I’m going.
The writers/producers of The Ravine are Bob Pascuzzi and his wife, Kelly. Bob is a Des Moines native and graduate of Dowling High School. He came to Sioux City to study and play baseball at Briar Cliff and graduated in 1986 to embark on his career. I happened to be working in the Briar Cliff publicity department at the same time Bob patrolled the outfield for the Chargers. Pascuzzi could play the game. He is still one of the all-time career leaders in several categories. He and his teammates were also witnesses to one of my occasional workplace faux paus.
When the spring weather turned warm and sunny, I would sneak out of my office at BCU and catch a Charger baseball game down the hill. Briar Cliff’s first baseball coach, the late Jim Ellwanger, was my enabler and a great friend. Coach Ellwanger would tuck me in the corner of the dugout, presumably out of sight of my boss, President Charlie Bensman. No problem until a TV sports crew took game video one afternoon and captured me in my suit, spitting sunflower seeds and yelling at the umpires from my dugout perch. The video aired at 6 and 10! I saw it both times and cringed. The next morning, Dr. Bensman called me into his office and asked me if I enjoyed the game. My response. What game? Not real smart when there is video evidence to the contrary, but I’m proud to say I survived another brush with unemployment.
Thirty-five years later, I must admit I had no inkling that Bob Pascuzzi’s career would play out like it has. His life experiences after he left The Cliff are quite the story. He went from being broke and paying his home mortgage with a credit card to starting and building an investment management business that today manages billions of dollars. At the point of his career when he appeared to have it made, he and his wife experienced a traumatic event that shook their faith.
The movie that premiers Saturday at the Promenade tells that story. In 2014, Pascuzzi published “The Ravine,” a novel that was inspired by actual events. The story is heavy….and it’s real. The tale is about one of the Pascuzzi’s best friends who murdered his wife and son and then took his own life. It brought Bob and his wife Kelly to their knees. As Bob Pascuzzi says, “We could have chosen to spiral down into resentment and bitter pain, or to spiral up into forgiveness and hope. We chose to spiral up.”
More importantly, Bob and Kelly wanted to share their story, difficult as it is to tell. The only way to bring the novel to the screen was to self-finance the effort and that’s what they have done. You will recognize the cast. Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy), Teri Polo (Meet the Parents and The West Wing) and Leslie Uggams (Roots).
Because of COVID protocols, the Promenade will have limited seating available at all showings. The first showing will be Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m. There will be two showings on Saturday, April 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and an Easter Sunday showing at 4 p.m.
“The Ravine” has nothing to do with baseball. But is has a lot to do with hope and forgiveness, something that seems to be in short supply these days. See you at the movies!
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.