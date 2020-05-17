THE REGULARS: Faith should be first line of defense in pandemic

How are you doing during this pandemic? The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed to the world that at a moment’s notice what and who you put your trust and security in can fail you. This pandemic has upended entire lives. Fear and insecurity have set in. The nation’s financial security has been deeply affected. If your security is in government, your bank account, your power and influence, these things will eventually fail you because they are man-made.
People are looking for a tried and true lifeline; they are looking for hope. In my life, my true sanctuary is the unshakeable love of our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, who provides for those who love Him. I am not living in fear of Covid-19. Jesus is often our last hope instead of our first line of defense against invisible enemies, like the COVID-19.
Our government is not a safe haven for our trust for many reasons but most recently because they put their trust in other nations for the manufacture of life-saving essential pharmaceuticals, personal protective equipment and life-sustaining ventilators leaving us in dire consequences. That proved to be a deadly decision.
What happens when tragedy strikes our nation? For a moment in time it is socially acceptable to talk about faith and prayer. Now is an opportunity for those who trust in Christ to share with those who have lost hope in their future. What speaks the loudest is being the hands and feet of Jesus by helping wherever you are needed. We have seen that happen locally, thankfully.
One negative result of this pandemic is the emotional health of people because of the insecurity of their work life, financial difficulties and a changed home life. Where does one go for comfort when all they have known is no longer reliable? Some make unhealthy choices. Jesus Christ, the one who provides comfort and peace, is always advocating for us in heaven as it states in I John 2:1b, “... we have an advocate who pleads our case before the Father. He is Jesus Christ, the one who is truly righteous” (NLV). What a blessing to have such a powerful advocate who speaks favor over us.
Christ offers hope and peace that sustains us in uncertain times. He is the only truly benevolent transcendent being who has the power to make us feel secure. Deuteronomy 31:6 says “So be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid and panic before them. For the Lord your God will go ahead of you. He will neither fail you nor abandon you” (NLT). He is active in the world today.
Hope is life-giving. It is an essential element in the human psyche. It is what allows us to get up each morning expecting today will be better than yesterday. It is essential to good mental health. Hope keeps a person from drowning in fear. Many need this right now.
God has rescued America from the repercussions of the tech bubble of the late 1990s, 9/11, and the financial meltdown in 2008. He will rescue us again if we follow the advice given in 2 Chronicles 7:14, “Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land” (NIV).
There is good news for those who have not yet accepted Christ as their Savior. He accepts you where you are. He is knocking on the door of your heart, but you must invite him in. Can you trust the one who died on a cross to pay the price for your sins? Jeremiah 29:13 says, “If you look for me wholeheartedly, you will find me” (NIV).
Psalm 91: 3, 6,7, 11, 14 seems to be meant for such a time as this and says, “For he will rescue you from every trap and protect you from deadly disease. ...Do not dread the disease that stalks in the darkness, nor the disaster that strikes at midday. Though a thousand fall at your side, though ten thousand are dying around you, these evils will not touch you. ...For he will order his angels to protect you wherever you go....The LORD says, ‘I will rescue those who love me. I will protect those who trust in my name” (NLT).
What words of comfort considering the COVID-19 that has taken siege on the world? Where will you look for peace and security?
Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
