THE REGULARS: Faith should be first line of defense in pandemic

One negative result of this pandemic is the emotional health of people because of the insecurity of their work life, financial difficulties and a changed home life. Where does one go for comfort when all they have known is no longer reliable? Some make unhealthy choices. Jesus Christ, the one who provides comfort and peace, is always advocating for us in heaven as it states in I John 2:1b, “... we have an advocate who pleads our case before the Father. He is Jesus Christ, the one who is truly righteous” (NLV). What a blessing to have such a powerful advocate who speaks favor over us.

Christ offers hope and peace that sustains us in uncertain times. He is the only truly benevolent transcendent being who has the power to make us feel secure. Deuteronomy 31:6 says “So be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid and panic before them. For the Lord your God will go ahead of you. He will neither fail you nor abandon you” (NLT). He is active in the world today.

Hope is life-giving. It is an essential element in the human psyche. It is what allows us to get up each morning expecting today will be better than yesterday. It is essential to good mental health. Hope keeps a person from drowning in fear. Many need this right now.