THE REGULARS: Fall trips reminder of Iowa's beautiful landscape

Before my time, the city owned the park and they had a zoo with monkeys, badgers, elk, bears and deer. They sold it to the state of Iowa in 1935 and in 1941 the state closed the zoo. Over the years different attractions have been tried; none have been successful in part because we do not always get enough snow.

Two weeks ago, I drove to Davenport, Iowa on I-80, there again the landscape was gorgeous. Most of the crops had been harvested, the earth looked more like a desert due to the hues of brown, texture and terraces; leaves were bright and most colorful. Driving across the state during different seasons causes me to notice more of the beauty of the land.

I do not always appreciate the seasons; driving through the Loess Hills reminds me just how beautiful Iowa is all year long. The first time I drove in the hills was a summer day in the mid 1980's, I was on my way to Morehead, Iowa. I turned off of I-29 at Blenco and took county road E 60 east, as I was driving along I literally stopped to look at the breath taking view when I came upon Preparation Canyon. At that point in my life I had not driven in that area before, the vista made such an impression on me that I have never forgotten it.