THE REGULARS: Fall trips reminder of Iowa's beautiful landscape

Traveling by car, motor home, motor cycle, or bus certainly gives us a different perspective then by airplane.
In the air 35,000 feet, the beauty of the earth below is missed. I thoroughly enjoy my trips across Iowa, as I have had the good fortunate to see Mother Nature at her best. However, I will add that taking a hot air balloon ride gives a completely different perspective of the landscape beneath you. You can see the beauty of the hills from above but not too far above them. Personally I could see a more defined rolling hill and the crevices in the ground
Oct. 5, I drove to a customer's home that is nestled in a valley of the Loess Hills outside of Castana, Iowa. The journey through the hills was absolutely beautiful, and the leaves on the trees were not even at their peak for color. Unfortunately, I did not get a chance to drive through there while the leaves were at their most vibrant colors. Due to the fact we have had such a dry year, leaves have been brilliant. In reality we do not need to leave Sioux City to enjoy and appreciate the magnificent beauty of the hills.
Let us remember that in Sioux City we are blessed to have the beautiful Stone State Park and our own portion of the Loess Hills. Some of my fondest memories are camping and hiking in the park. I remember the first time hiking in the park, we climbed to the point where we could overlook the river valley and see all three states. If we hiked early evening in the summer we tried to spook each other by telling stories of bears and lions running through the park.
Before my time, the city owned the park and they had a zoo with monkeys, badgers, elk, bears and deer. They sold it to the state of Iowa in 1935 and in 1941 the state closed the zoo. Over the years different attractions have been tried; none have been successful in part because we do not always get enough snow.
Two weeks ago, I drove to Davenport, Iowa on I-80, there again the landscape was gorgeous. Most of the crops had been harvested, the earth looked more like a desert due to the hues of brown, texture and terraces; leaves were bright and most colorful. Driving across the state during different seasons causes me to notice more of the beauty of the land.
I do not always appreciate the seasons; driving through the Loess Hills reminds me just how beautiful Iowa is all year long. The first time I drove in the hills was a summer day in the mid 1980's, I was on my way to Morehead, Iowa. I turned off of I-29 at Blenco and took county road E 60 east, as I was driving along I literally stopped to look at the breath taking view when I came upon Preparation Canyon. At that point in my life I had not driven in that area before, the vista made such an impression on me that I have never forgotten it.
Wednesday of last week I drove up to the Iowa Great Lakes. Although it was cloudy, the landscape was still beautiful. The beauty was the cattle and in some places sheep dotting the hillsides or huge rolls of hay all neatly lined in the fields. The return trip was more vivid the further south I drove because the sun was shining and starting to set casting long shadows on the fields of rolls of hay.
Winter is not my favorite season, especially when it is 20 degrees below zero and the snow crunches beneath my feet. Or I might be having a white knuckle trip as I am driving across I-80. I do not see any beauty in the snow or landscape. However beauty can be found, especially after a fresh layer of snow. Some of my better memories of snow is after it quits snowing and the trees have a clinging layer of the beautiful cotton like snow; sunlight begins to twinkle on it and that brings a smile to me as I am shoveling the white stuff from my walks and driveway.
Many years ago, I was traveling to Des Moines in the evening, as I journeyed east the moon was full and its light was bouncing off of the fresh layer of snow, the landscape looked better than a Christmas card, it was stunning there was something magical about it. Sometimes words and pictures do not do Mother Nature justice.
Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!