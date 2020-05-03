THE REGULARS: Family time gets renewed focus during pandemic

I'm thinking thoughts about family time spent together - yesterday and today - as Americans shelter at home during these challenging days of coronavirus.
My brother Jimmy and I grew up in Morningside, across the street from the Swenson family. Brother Chris was five when we moved so he, unfortunately, was too young for the memories from our first house, such as the many visitors from foreign countries Elmer Swenson brought over when he was the chair of the Mayor’s Committee for International Visitors. That exposed us to people and cultural differences from across the globe. Often, we shared a meal together, and that meant we needed to know manners. Mom was all about manners, she made sure we all followed them.
Growing up in the '50s and '60s, our family spent a lot of time together. We ate most meals at home as a family and during those meals we carried on conversations about what was going on in the news every night locally, nationally, and internationally - all of us participated in the discussion, not just the adults. The tradition of eating as a family carried on into adulthood as did discussions of the news. This helped us not only understand what was going on in the world, it prepared us for the foreign visitors we met - and for the rest of our lives.
As I grew older, cooking with Mom became a learning experience. She taught me how to prepare ethnic dishes, starting me out doing the "grunt work," meaning I chopped the parsley for Tabbouleh or I separated the cabbage leaves after the head was boiled for cabbage rolls or cored the squash for stuffed squash. She also showed me how to set the table properly - knowing why glasses and cups were put on the right and side dishes such as the bread plate were on the left. I practice what she taught me to this day, including passing everything to the right when you are eating at the table.
When we were on vacation, every night a different person was assigned the task of selecting a table topic. Our conversations were interesting - some topics were political in nature and became heated discussions. Some of our most interesting conversations involved world affairs because we learned a lot about whatever the topic was. You see, the person in charge of the night's discussion had to introduce it and explain why it was chosen. Sometimes we debated "women's lib," as it was in the forefront in those days. No matter how excited one of us became we were always respectful of each other and one another's opinions. We learned a great deal from each other - not only about the subject, but about each other, too.
We played board games and card games as a family. When we had longer periods of times to play, we usually got out the Monopoly board. Checkers was a favorite, as well, and since Dad was a marble champion in his youth, he taught us how to play marbles - a game in which one needs to have good hand-eye coordination. For larger family gatherings, croquet was a popular game as well as ring toss, bean bag toss and horse shoe.
Neighborhood kids gathered in our yard because it was large - we could play football in the side yard and baseball in our backyard. We usually had enough for two teams of equal numbers, and a variety of ages. We did this all day long some days; we got our exercise, that's for sure. Some of us still have the scars on our knees from the football games - the sidewalk was the end zone.
I bring all of this up because I believe some of this is going on today as we all adjust to the realities of COVID-19. As I drive through neighborhoods throughout Siouxland, I see families outside playing games similar to the ones we played - catch, shooting hoops, and chalk drawing on sidewalks and driveways. Because we can't eat at a restaurant, families are eating at home - most likely together.
My question: When this pandemic ends, will those habits continue?
Hopefully many of them will. Stay safe, everyone.
Next week: Al Sturgeon
Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.
