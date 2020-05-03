THE REGULARS: Family time gets renewed focus during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I'm thinking thoughts about family time spent together - yesterday and today - as Americans shelter at home during these challenging days of coronavirus.

My brother Jimmy and I grew up in Morningside, across the street from the Swenson family. Brother Chris was five when we moved so he, unfortunately, was too young for the memories from our first house, such as the many visitors from foreign countries Elmer Swenson brought over when he was the chair of the Mayor’s Committee for International Visitors. That exposed us to people and cultural differences from across the globe. Often, we shared a meal together, and that meant we needed to know manners. Mom was all about manners, she made sure we all followed them.

Growing up in the '50s and '60s, our family spent a lot of time together. We ate most meals at home as a family and during those meals we carried on conversations about what was going on in the news every night locally, nationally, and internationally - all of us participated in the discussion, not just the adults. The tradition of eating as a family carried on into adulthood as did discussions of the news. This helped us not only understand what was going on in the world, it prepared us for the foreign visitors we met - and for the rest of our lives.