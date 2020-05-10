THE REGULARS: First Mother's Day without mom, Opal Sturgeon, arrives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This Mother’s Day marks the first one for me without my mom. Opal Grace Sturgeon passed away on April 3, finally succumbing to congestive heart failure at the age of 88. Sure, I miss my mom, but as I look back on her life and the years we shared together I feel more gratefulness than anything else.

First of all, I’m grateful that Opal was my mother. Let me tell you, while growing up my mom was no “warm and fuzzy.” She was my mother, not my best friend, which is exactly what I needed. But I never doubted her love. Mom kept me on the straight and narrow and I was a kid who could have easily fallen off the tracks. Both of my folks came from incredibly dysfunctional households but had expectations for their kids - take school seriously, be respectful of others and pull your own weight. We were a blue-collar family that did all right thanks in large part to my mother’s ability to stretch a buck. My folks sacrificed everything for us.