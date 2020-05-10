THE REGULARS: First Mother's Day without mom, Opal Sturgeon, arrives

This Mother’s Day marks the first one for me without my mom. Opal Grace Sturgeon passed away on April 3, finally succumbing to congestive heart failure at the age of 88. Sure, I miss my mom, but as I look back on her life and the years we shared together I feel more gratefulness than anything else.
First of all, I’m grateful that Opal was my mother. Let me tell you, while growing up my mom was no “warm and fuzzy.” She was my mother, not my best friend, which is exactly what I needed. But I never doubted her love. Mom kept me on the straight and narrow and I was a kid who could have easily fallen off the tracks. Both of my folks came from incredibly dysfunctional households but had expectations for their kids - take school seriously, be respectful of others and pull your own weight. We were a blue-collar family that did all right thanks in large part to my mother’s ability to stretch a buck. My folks sacrificed everything for us.
I’m also grateful my mother lived as long as she did. Diagnosed with congestive heart failure more than a year and a half ago, she was very symptomatic at first. With medications she was able to get some quality of life back and I got to spend another 18 months with her I wasn’t sure I would get. Mom spent all but her last seven days in her home before she had to move in with us. And she never had to go into a nursing home - her worst fear. Not on my watch.
One of the highlights of my mom’s life was learning to drive a car and getting her driver’s license. It was Opal’s statement of independence. It is impossible for young women growing up today to understand how few choices women had in those traditional families. Women were expected to stay home and take care of the house and kids. Most, like my folks, married at a very young age, and started families right away. I remember seeing a 1950s home economics textbook that told about wifely duties that included “loving and comforting your husband” after a long day at work. In other words, worship your husband. Well, some didn’t deserve worship.
Just as in any generation, there was no shortage of drunk, mean men and domestic violence that was, sadly, routinely accepted. In the words of the Springsteen song, women of that generation were “trapped.” No source of income to hire a lawyer, no domestic abuse shelters and in many cases not even a driver’s license. My mom’s older sister, Ruth, never did learn how to drive.
My mom was never sure how she passed driver's ed class and her instructor, Mr. Fricke, probably had to be placed on nerve meds. And, as she freely admitted, “I never did learn how to parallel park.” My dad passed away in 2010, but mom continued to drive the family vehicle - a 1995 Buick Park Avenue that had all the whistles and bells. I’m not sure a larger car has ever been made and my mom was never 5 feet when she was young. How she ever saw above the dash, I’ll never know.
But it gave my mom tremendous pride to get around on her own and even take some of her older friends to their hair appointments (and we all know how important that is). I used to joke with her about “Opal’s taxi service.” The Buick (the official car of octogenarians) finally died, but I got her a used Honda which she drove until she just didn’t have the energy.
Not driving was hard for mom to accept - and the disease seemed to accelerate after that. After mom couldn’t drive anymore, we would have at least daily visits and we talked about life in general and the good old days. I actually learned quite a few new things about mom and her life.
Watching lifelong friends and siblings pass away, one by one, was hard on mom. Sometimes toward the end, mom would talk to me as if I were Dad. I would just smile and listen to the same old stories.
What I would give to hear just one more of them.
