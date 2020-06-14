THE REGULARS: George Washington Carver left a lasting legacy

As you probably know, farmers rotate crops to help our rich soil stay productive. This came from George Washington Carver's research. He recognized the importance of crop rotation and the development of other cash crops for farmers. This work was important in the stabilization of the economy among black farmers. George pioneered the mobile classroom, by taking it on the road so he could teach those that could not come to him.

He studied peanuts, as well as clays, sweet potatoes and seeds. What caused him to become known as the peanut man was his appearance in front of the House Ways and Means Committee. Although the congressman were not at first enamored with Mr. Carver, they became interested in what he was saying about what he made from peanuts, such as milk, dyes, flour and cheese. Because of that testimony, he became known as the peanut man in January of 1921

George caught the attention of President Theodore Roosevelt, who sought his advice on agricultural matters. He became the most famous African American not only in the United States, but internationally, too. He achieved a rare honor for an American, the British made him a member of the British Royal Society of the Arts in 1916. Even Mahatma Gandhi asked his advice concerning agriculture.