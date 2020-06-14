THE REGULARS: George Washington Carver left a lasting legacy
View Comments

THE REGULARS: George Washington Carver left a lasting legacy

{{featured_button_text}}

Growing up, history was not my favorite subject, my eyes probably glazed over from time to time. As I have gotten older, I've realized that history is important for many reasons. We all learn from it. For me, I enjoy knowing more about people that invented processes or items we used or still use today. Sure, the process or product may have evolved, but the basics are still there.

When I am home, working around the house, I like having an educational program on because I learn about people, history, inventions and other things. A few weeks ago, George Washington Carver was highlighted in an educational program, focusing on what he did for agriculture. Also, he was the first African American to receive a master’s degree in science in the country, and he received it from Iowa Agricultural College, which is now Iowa State University. I don't recall learning that in school. Also according to "The Biography News Letter," updated January 2020, "He was the first African American to have a National Monument dedicated to him."

Born into slavery and barely able to read did not stop George's thirst for knowledge. After the Civil War, Moses Carver, who prior to the war owned George's family, and Carver's wife, Susan, kept George and his younger brother. Susan taught them how to read and write. Because they were black, George could not attend school near where they lived so he had to move 10 miles from home to go to school.

After receiving his high school diploma from Minneapolis, Kansas, he was denied entrance into college. That did not stop his determination to learn. He homesteaded some land and that began his journey of studying and conducting biological experiments, as well as compiling a geological study.

He became known as the young plant doctor. People would tell him that their plant was not doing well. He would take it home and essentially heal the plant from whatever ailed it. Later in life, he became the peanut man.

Eventually, he did go to college. He was accepted into Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, where he studied the arts. He had a passion for learning to draw and paint. Interestingly his drawings were botanical in nature. He had the good fortune of having a teacher that noticed his love of nature and botany. It was suggested to young Carver that he apply and enroll at Iowa Agricultural College.

George was the first African American to attend the college. He was so good he was persuaded by two professors to stay and get his master’s degree. His brilliant work during his graduate studies propelled him into his career for the remainder of his life.

After graduating from Iowa State, George began teaching and researching. He caught the eye of Booker T. Washington, who enticed him to come to Tuskegee Institute to run their agricultural department in 1896. Under his leadership and the faculty and curriculum he shaped, the institute gained national recognition.

As you probably know, farmers rotate crops to help our rich soil stay productive. This came from George Washington Carver's research. He recognized the importance of crop rotation and the development of other cash crops for farmers. This work was important in the stabilization of the economy among black farmers. George pioneered the mobile classroom, by taking it on the road so he could teach those that could not come to him.

He studied peanuts, as well as clays, sweet potatoes and seeds. What caused him to become known as the peanut man was his appearance in front of the House Ways and Means Committee. Although the congressman were not at first enamored with Mr. Carver, they became interested in what he was saying about what he made from peanuts, such as milk, dyes, flour and cheese. Because of that testimony, he became known as the peanut man in January of 1921

George caught the attention of President Theodore Roosevelt, who sought his advice on agricultural matters. He became the most famous African American not only in the United States, but internationally, too. He achieved a rare honor for an American, the British made him a member of the British Royal Society of the Arts in 1916. Even Mahatma Gandhi asked his advice concerning agriculture.

He put his fame to good use, continuing to teach people about agriculture and botany through writing a syndicated column, as well as speaking around the nation about the importance of agriculture and how to keep the soil nourished as well as what was achieved at Tuskegee.

George Washington Carver did not care about money or spending time to patent his inventions. What he cared about was to be of service to his fellow man.

The Regulars Charese Yanney -web

Journal Regulars columnist Charese Yanney is pictured.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: A woman for vice president? Not necessarily
Columnists

Commentary: A woman for vice president? Not necessarily

At the last nationally televised debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, both presidential candidates declared that they would nominate a woman as their vice presidential running mates. Biden also proclaimed that the first chance he'd get to appoint a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, he'd pick a black woman, adding "It's about time." This wrongheaded political gesture by the presumptive ...

+10
Commentary: How fear makes Americans susceptible to Trump's magical thinking
Columnists

Commentary: How fear makes Americans susceptible to Trump's magical thinking

On June 1, President Trump told the nation that he could stop the unrest from nationwide protests and restore security in America: "We will succeed 100%. We will succeed. Our country always wins." Three weeks ago, he told the press he was taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off COVID-19. "I take it because I think I hear very good things," he said. "I want the people of this nation to feel good. ...

Commentary: Twitter mobs won't bring racial justice — they just make people afraid to think and talk
Columnists

Commentary: Twitter mobs won't bring racial justice — they just make people afraid to think and talk

Last week gave us more reason to believe that our president is an illiberal authoritarian, much like Vladimir Putin and the other overseas autocrats he admires. Faced with massive protests following the murder of George Floyd, Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr called on police to "dominate" the demonstrators and threatened to send active-duty military troops to subdue them. Yet ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News