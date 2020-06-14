THE REGULARS: George Washington Carver left a lasting legacy

Growing up, history was not my favorite subject, my eyes probably glazed over from time to time. As I have gotten older, I've realized that history is important for many reasons. We all learn from it. For me, I enjoy knowing more about people that invented processes or items we used or still use today. Sure, the process or product may have evolved, but the basics are still there.
When I am home, working around the house, I like having an educational program on because I learn about people, history, inventions and other things. A few weeks ago, George Washington Carver was highlighted in an educational program, focusing on what he did for agriculture. Also, he was the first African American to receive a master’s degree in science in the country, and he received it from Iowa Agricultural College, which is now Iowa State University. I don't recall learning that in school. Also according to "The Biography News Letter," updated January 2020, "He was the first African American to have a National Monument dedicated to him."
Born into slavery and barely able to read did not stop George's thirst for knowledge. After the Civil War, Moses Carver, who prior to the war owned George's family, and Carver's wife, Susan, kept George and his younger brother. Susan taught them how to read and write. Because they were black, George could not attend school near where they lived so he had to move 10 miles from home to go to school.
After receiving his high school diploma from Minneapolis, Kansas, he was denied entrance into college. That did not stop his determination to learn. He homesteaded some land and that began his journey of studying and conducting biological experiments, as well as compiling a geological study.
He became known as the young plant doctor. People would tell him that their plant was not doing well. He would take it home and essentially heal the plant from whatever ailed it. Later in life, he became the peanut man.
Eventually, he did go to college. He was accepted into Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, where he studied the arts. He had a passion for learning to draw and paint. Interestingly his drawings were botanical in nature. He had the good fortune of having a teacher that noticed his love of nature and botany. It was suggested to young Carver that he apply and enroll at Iowa Agricultural College.
George was the first African American to attend the college. He was so good he was persuaded by two professors to stay and get his master’s degree. His brilliant work during his graduate studies propelled him into his career for the remainder of his life.
After graduating from Iowa State, George began teaching and researching. He caught the eye of Booker T. Washington, who enticed him to come to Tuskegee Institute to run their agricultural department in 1896. Under his leadership and the faculty and curriculum he shaped, the institute gained national recognition.
As you probably know, farmers rotate crops to help our rich soil stay productive. This came from George Washington Carver's research. He recognized the importance of crop rotation and the development of other cash crops for farmers. This work was important in the stabilization of the economy among black farmers. George pioneered the mobile classroom, by taking it on the road so he could teach those that could not come to him.
He studied peanuts, as well as clays, sweet potatoes and seeds. What caused him to become known as the peanut man was his appearance in front of the House Ways and Means Committee. Although the congressman were not at first enamored with Mr. Carver, they became interested in what he was saying about what he made from peanuts, such as milk, dyes, flour and cheese. Because of that testimony, he became known as the peanut man in January of 1921
George caught the attention of President Theodore Roosevelt, who sought his advice on agricultural matters. He became the most famous African American not only in the United States, but internationally, too. He achieved a rare honor for an American, the British made him a member of the British Royal Society of the Arts in 1916. Even Mahatma Gandhi asked his advice concerning agriculture.
He put his fame to good use, continuing to teach people about agriculture and botany through writing a syndicated column, as well as speaking around the nation about the importance of agriculture and how to keep the soil nourished as well as what was achieved at Tuskegee.
George Washington Carver did not care about money or spending time to patent his inventions. What he cared about was to be of service to his fellow man.
