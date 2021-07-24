THE REGULARS: Goodbye to a friend who was a giant and never took a step

When I walked into Gene’s room, it was the first time in nearly 50 years we had seen one another. I was not prepared for what I saw. His body was shutting down and he was ready to go.

For nearly four hours I sat alongside Gene’s bed and retold one story after another to Gene. His love of ham radio, his interest in Democratic politics, the night he and I had too much Budweiser and I accidently pushed his wheelchair into a half-filled drainage ditch, our mutual love of the St. Louis Cardinals, our gratitude that we both had great parents who loved us and our sadness at what we both knew would soon be the end of a long friendship.

For the most part, Gene was uncommunicative, but I kept talking. Through his tears and mine, we communicated as best we could. He was emotional and so was I.

I was able to meet his wife, Katie. Gene and Katie were married 11 years ago. Katie also knows the challenges of cerebral palsy. She too has spent her life in a wheelchair. Through her tears and mine, we could both find a smile or two as we told stories about her husband and my dear friend.

When the nurses vacated Gene’s room, I asked Katie if I could be alone with Gene for a few minutes to tell him good-bye. She understood and waited for me as I went back to his room.