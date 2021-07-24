THE REGULARS: Goodbye to a friend who was a giant and never took a step

I’m in my eighth year as a columnist for the Sioux City Journal. I occasionally fret over subject matter, but this week’s column is both an easy and difficult one to write. This story is about someone none of you know. But it deserves to be told. Once you’ve read it, I hope you will say “I wish I knew him.”
Nine days ago, I lost one of my best friends. Gene Schneider was my neighbor in Nokomis, Illinois. He spent his entire 71 years in a wheelchair. He had cerebral palsy and never walked a day in his life. Gene was adopted by Johnny and Wilma Schneider, both of whom deserve a place in the Parents Hall of Fame. They were saints on earth.
This picture of Gene is from two years ago. You can see he’s wearing a collar. He was a licensed minister. Despite the speech limitations from cerebral palsy, Gene could wind it up and deliver a preachin’ palooza! He was raised a Baptist and I am Catholic.
He taught me what it meant to be a handicapped person living in an environment that was challenging to someone in a wheelchair. While Gene schooled me on important things like advocacy for the handicapped, I taught him less lofty skills like how to get under the skin of Cubs fans and how to occasionally sneak a beer or two. He mastered both!
I sense there are a few God-things at work as I string these words together. I was able to see Gene two days before he passed. I had fully intended on heading back to Illinois this summer for my 50th high school class reunion that COVID had pushed back a year. When I discovered that Gene had been admitted to a Springfield hospital, I decided to forgo my class reunion in Nokomis and head to Springfield to see him. I am so thankful I made that decision.
When I walked into Gene’s room, it was the first time in nearly 50 years we had seen one another. I was not prepared for what I saw. His body was shutting down and he was ready to go.
For nearly four hours I sat alongside Gene’s bed and retold one story after another to Gene. His love of ham radio, his interest in Democratic politics, the night he and I had too much Budweiser and I accidently pushed his wheelchair into a half-filled drainage ditch, our mutual love of the St. Louis Cardinals, our gratitude that we both had great parents who loved us and our sadness at what we both knew would soon be the end of a long friendship.
For the most part, Gene was uncommunicative, but I kept talking. Through his tears and mine, we communicated as best we could. He was emotional and so was I.
I was able to meet his wife, Katie. Gene and Katie were married 11 years ago. Katie also knows the challenges of cerebral palsy. She too has spent her life in a wheelchair. Through her tears and mine, we could both find a smile or two as we told stories about her husband and my dear friend.
When the nurses vacated Gene’s room, I asked Katie if I could be alone with Gene for a few minutes to tell him good-bye. She understood and waited for me as I went back to his room.
The morphine had begun to work, and Gene’s restlessness was gone. He was lying on his side, and I put my chair directly in front of him so he could see me. I cupped my hand over his and began the difficult good-bye.
I told him he was one of the best friends anyone could have. I told him I loved him. I told him that God was in control and not to be afraid of what’s next. I cried and tears were also rolling down Gene’s cheeks. Then he pushed out three words – the only words I could understand all day. “I love you.” I kissed him on his forehead and left the room.
Thus, it ends. The poet Clairel Estevez wrote: “My heart trembles as the ground shakes. I hear them roar – my eardrums sway. For I’ve been walking among giants.” Gene Schneider was one of those giants and never took a single step.
Rest in peace my friend.
Next week: Jim Rixner
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.