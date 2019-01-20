Throughout much of history, and in some places still today, an individual's status was defined by one's family. Later, it came to be defined by what one did for work. Over time, this morphed into defining oneself by one's wealth.
Too often, people buy in to the concept of measuring success by wealth or fame. By that standard, I know of few successful people. If, however, one measures success instead by the impact on others, I am blessed to have been surrounded by successful people.
My paternal grandfather served as a law enforcement officer for Woodbury County and the city of Sioux City. A constituent once told me he had been arrested by my grandfather. But it was ok, he said, because he had been doing wrong. My grandmother Florence served as a mentor at then-Gordon Recovery, assisting people to overcome their addictions.
My maternal grandmother Agnes was a nurse at St Luke’s Hospital and Matney Nursing Home. Her second husband Ivel was the custodian at Joe Morton Insurance. I remember occasionally helping him out by emptying waste cans, cleaning windows and mowing the lawn. He made enough to have a motor home that we used on several vacations.
My parents were both educators, with Dad starting out at Hinton teaching and coaching the highly regarded softball program before moving to Sioux City. Mom started teaching in South Dakota before moving to teach in Sioux City. They both worked late, graded assignments at home and sometimes addressed student issues with parents over the phone from home.
They both served in positions of leadership. They were both selected as Teacher of the Year in Sioux City, with Mom selected as state Teacher of the Year in 2006. Hardly a week goes by without a former student of theirs approaching me with fond recollections, even 20, 30, sometime 40 years later. Amazingly, my parents are often able to recall most of these former students (and not just those at either extreme of academic success).
All these family members, and more, have had a positive impact on an untold number of people. While I'm sure they would have liked more money, I don't know that any of them would have traded that impact for boatloads of money without purpose, nor for fame/notoriety.
I remember one elected official claiming that his parents, prominent members of the community, had no impact on his electoral success. For my part, I know many people did not initially vote for me. They voted for the son of Jackie and Steve Warnstadt. Others voted for the grandson of Florence and Toas Warnstadt or Ivel and Agnes Weber. I'm good with that, especially when I didn't give cause for them to regret their decision.
So today's column has a twofold purpose. First, as a thanks and incomplete tribute to my parents and grandparents. Not only am I personally grateful for what they have done for me, but also for the example they set. As it says in Ecclesiastes 7:1, “A good name is better than precious ointment ...” To the extent that I have been able to serve others as a soldier, legislator, educator, and administrator, it is a tribute to them. Parents tend to brag about their kids. This is a chance for the child to brag about his parents.
The second reason is as a reminder of the countless number of individuals who are too often ignored for doing the essential work of building civilization. Society needs to recognize the teachers, police, fire, counselors and other professions that enable development of the rest of us.
Next week: Charese Yanney
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College and a former Democratic state senator. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.