THE REGULARS: Happy Birthday, America

Happy birthday, America.
We just celebrated the greatest nation that ever existed. Unfortunately, not everyone agrees with that sentiment as we watch senseless lawlessness in our major cities. As a result, this next presidential election is shaping up to be a choice between the rule of law and lawlessness.
The far left promotes defunding the police. These same people have a stronghold in the Democrat Party and are doing untold damage to this country. They also call for defunding Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE), which essentially is a demand for open borders. In addition, many Democrats have called for eliminating the Electoral College and letting illegals vote. What is next? Will they deconstruct the U.S. Constitution?
The recent unrest the nation is experiencing across major cities is a sad commentary on how many see race relations in America. George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis was indeed tragic and unjust. I know I cannot relate to how this experience affects Black Americans, but I can imagine that each time a senseless death at the hands of police happens, it opens a wound that had begun to heal. But painting all police with a broad brush of systemic racism is not accurate.
Community policing has become a common theme in many police departments, and this is positive reform. We fear what we do not understand. The more the police make efforts to know their community and the community knows the police officers, the less fear will rule on the streets. More reform is obviously needed, especially in metropolitan communities under Democrat control, but defunding the police is not the answer.
A city’s ability to fire incompetent police is largely an issue of unions preventing that action. If it were easier to fire for incompetence and unnecessary force, George Floyd would still be alive.
The peaceful protests continue to be hijacked by criminal elements, like Antifa. Antifa’s mission is to use violence to obtain political change. Claiming territory for their own in Seattle is unacceptable in a country founded on the rule of law which, in essence, provides for public safety. When did supporting law and order become outdated or immoral?
Many Democrat mayors and governors stood down, allowing lawlessness to continue. The same leaders promote no bail for those committing criminal acts, letting them out of jail within hours of their arrest. Yet they put small business owners in jail for not shuttering their livelihood because of COVID-19.
One could wonder why real change has not taken place for minority populations under Democrat rule. In my view, minority populations have been pawns of the Democrats for half a century.
Booker T. Washington, African-American author, educator, and adviser to several presidents, explained the problem in this paraphrase from his book, “My Larger Education: Being Chapters from my Experience” (1911):
“There is a certain class of race problem-solvers who don’t want the patient to get well, because as long as the disease holds out they have not only an easy means of making a living, but also an easy medium through which to make themselves prominent before the public."
Joe Biden has been in government leadership since 1970. As a candidate who says he champions the Black community, what has he accomplished in over 50 years? Poverty for Blacks had not improved prior to President Trump. Education in inner cities is worse than when Biden came into office. The Black family has disintegrated, with over 70 percent of Black births to unwed mothers. Much of the middle class disappeared when manufacturing left the United States for China under Biden’s watch. He was vice president for eight years under a Black president, and what results can we point to?
President Trump in just three years instituted the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform bill, while Biden authored and President Bill Clinton signed the 1994 Crime Bill, which contributed to mass incarceration. President Trump recently signed an executive order for police reform. President Trump has been financially supportive of Black colleges, supported school choice, created opportunity zones in under-served communities and brought the greatest economic boost to all minority groups, lowering the unemployment rate for those populations to record lows prior to COVID-19, and he will do it again.
Where do the facts lead you?
Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.
