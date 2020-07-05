THE REGULARS: Happy Birthday, America

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Happy birthday, America.

We just celebrated the greatest nation that ever existed. Unfortunately, not everyone agrees with that sentiment as we watch senseless lawlessness in our major cities. As a result, this next presidential election is shaping up to be a choice between the rule of law and lawlessness.

The far left promotes defunding the police. These same people have a stronghold in the Democrat Party and are doing untold damage to this country. They also call for defunding Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE), which essentially is a demand for open borders. In addition, many Democrats have called for eliminating the Electoral College and letting illegals vote. What is next? Will they deconstruct the U.S. Constitution?

The recent unrest the nation is experiencing across major cities is a sad commentary on how many see race relations in America. George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis was indeed tragic and unjust. I know I cannot relate to how this experience affects Black Americans, but I can imagine that each time a senseless death at the hands of police happens, it opens a wound that had begun to heal. But painting all police with a broad brush of systemic racism is not accurate.