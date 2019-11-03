During my 43 years in Sioux City, I’ve had the opportunity to make the acquaintance of quite a few “characters." I use that term in a complimentary way. Names like Ray Nacke, Akron’s Hank Krause, Arlen Wiggs, Jerry Hanson, Bob Scott, Rudy Salem, Dr. Paul Fee. All friends who could tell a good story and make you laugh out loud.
Two weeks ago, retired Journal Sports Editor Terry Hersom texted me about the upcoming birthday of one of our mutual friends. Longtime Sioux City Explorers Manager Ed Nottle was coming to town and I was honored to be invited to his 80th birthday party. Loyal Journal readers probably think Terry has written everything you ever needed to know about Ed. Not so fast. Here are some of the untold Nottleisms.
In the late fall of 1992, with the baseball stadium under construction in a cornfield south of town, Mayor Bob Scott and I had lunch with Bill Pereira, the first owner of the Explorers. Bill owned the Boise Hawks, a farm team of the Chicago Cubs, and he was in town to introduce us to the first manager of our Northern League team. That’s the first time I met Ed Nottle. Ed told Bob and I he was a singer and gave us autographed copies of the album he cut with the Oakland Symphony. I used the opportunity to extend an invitation to Ed to join our choir at Nativity parish. With great respect, he told me his brand of music wasn’t a match for church. More of “When Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” than “Ave Maria."
Ed was a master marketer. His visits to small towns in Siouxland are legendary. I especially remember “Remsen Night” at the stadium. Ed would routinely spend a winter night in "Beer City" and sell so many tickets to a summer X’s game that it took two full sections of seats to handle the Remsen crowd. One year I saw Ed, during the game and in uniform, walk up to the Remsen sections and thank all of them for coming to the game. Dennis the Beer Man rang up record receipts on "Remsen Night."
During our first season in 1993, a few buddies and I decided to make a baseball road trip to Duluth. Bob Scott, City Manager Arlen Wiggs, former Briar Cliff Sports Information Director Jerry Hanson and I thought it would be fun to see the X’s on the road. After the game, we all went to one of Ed’s favorite spots called the Tap-a-Keg Inn. For some reason I’m unable to remember, the subject of Bev’s birthday came up. Her upcoming birthday would be a big one – her 40th. Ed thought we should get her a nice gift. We concurred.
Fast-forward to November of 1993. Bev, a member of the Briar Cliff board at that time, was called to BCU for what she thought was a board luncheon, but when she walked in she was greeted by me, Bob, Arlen, Jerry and Ed. Shock and awe. We all sat and watched as Bev opened her 40th birthday gift – a “gently used” jacket from the Tap-a-Keg Inn. The jacket never made it home. I suspect she dropped it off at a bargain center that same day. As they say, it’s the thought that counts.
You have free articles remaining.
There was the time Kansas City Royals Hall-of-Famer George Brett came to town. The X’s were on the road, but George wanted to see the ballpark. When we were in the clubhouse, he wrote a note to Ed: “Hey skip. If you’re looking for a DH give me a call. George Brett." A week later I saw Ed and asked him if he had a special note on his desk. He proceeded to tell me someone who claimed he was George Brett left him a note and he “threw the damn thing in the trash." Ed and George met later that season and George made it up to him with a signed baseball.
As Ed enters his 80th year, I speak for the thousands of baseball fans who have made the Sioux City Explorers a part of their summer when I say, "Thank you, Ed, for writing such an important part of Sioux City history. You’ll always be one of my favorite characters."
Happy birthday to a Sioux City legend.
Next week: Steve Warnstadt
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.