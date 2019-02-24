Are you ready for a love story?
Here’s one with a few twists that should make you smile.
Let’s start with the holiday we just celebrated – Valentine’s Day. That’s a big day around our house. Our dentist daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, was a Valentine’s Day baby. She was born just after midnight on Feb. 14 (if she wants to tell you the year she can – I’m not going there). I still remember driving home from the hospital in the wee hours of the morning and stopping at the downtown Walgreens to buy two Valentine’s Day cards – one for Bev and one for my new baby girl. In fact, I found a card that said for your “Valentine birthday” and bought it for Laura. She will always be my special Valentine.
In addition to Laura, my late mother-in-law Helen was a Valentine’s Day baby as is my Aunt Shirley back in Decatur, Illinois. Aunt Shirley is the last living sibling on my mom’s side of the family. I love Aunt Shirley. She looks just like my mom.
On March 30, Bev and I will celebrate our 45th wedding anniversary. That, in itself, is probably a miracle. There were signs in our courtship that portended dire consequences if we proceeded with our relationship. Let’s start with the first time I met her mom and dad at their home in West Alton, Missouri.
First of all, you need to understand a little geography. West Alton is located at the intersection of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. Every spring it was not unusual for their home to be flooded. That was the case when Bev took me home to meet her mom and dad. We parked a mile away and had to put on hip waders and walk down the middle of the flooded highway to get to her house. Bev’s mom had made a wonderful supper for us. Homemade macaroni and cheese and shrimp. It was a Friday in Lent. Problem is, I had never eaten shrimp. I ate the whole thing – tails and all. Her mom and dad and two brothers stared at me. Very uncomfortable.
It didn’t take long for my nervousness to take over. Harken back to the challenge I had on the first day of kindergarten. Yep – same issue. I bolted for the bathroom and took care of business. I had no appreciation of the differences between a city sewer and a septic tank. I quickly learned a septic tank needs a little recovery period and does not do well with multiple consecutive flushes. There wasn’t a plunger in site. After about twenty minutes Bev came to the door thinking I must have passed out. Through a crack in the door I pleaded with her to get me a plunger. Ten minutes later I walked out a humbled man. Not a good first impression.
It gets more complicated. A few months later I purchased Bev’s engagement ring. I didn’t have the money to buy it outright so I put it on layaway at a jewelry store in St. Louis. I had a work-study job running a one-person food truck at Southern Illinois University and other than typing term papers for my wrestling roommates that was my sole income while a full-time student.
Months later I was ready to make the last payment and pick up the ring. Bev and I were going to make a big night and go out for a fancy dinner – pizza at Hall’s Ferry Inn. We dressed up and hopped in my 1967 Ford Mustang (yellow with black interior) and made the drive from SIU to Northland Shopping Center in St. Louis. Parked the car – locked it – and walked hand-in-hand to the jewelry store to pick up the engagement ring. Five minutes later we walked out with the ring in a bag and got ready to hop in the car and begin the celebration.
Big problem. My car was gone. Police came and told us to hop in the back seat of their squad car. We drove around the shopping center to see if we could find my Mustang. The police eventually found it - two weeks later, dumped along the side of the road. It was stripped to the gills. Dashboard, seats, steering wheel, my eight-track tape player and collection of Bread tapes - all gone.
Her dad said it was an omen. I respectfully disagreed.
Glad I did.
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.