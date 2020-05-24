THE REGULARS: Heroes emerge in Siouxland during coronavirus pandemic

As I write this column it appears that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in our area is starting to lessen. However, it has been an extremely difficult two months for all of us. Cases spiked in our tri-state area from a few dozen to over three thousand.
I would like to express my thanks and those of so many others to the many Siouxland heroes of these trying weeks.
First and foremost, thank you to all the health care workers on the front lines providing medical care in our hospitals, and to all hospital workers. Special acknowledgement goes to the amazing work of the Siouxland District Health Department and the Siouxland Community Health Center, along with the Army and Air National Guard in testing and contact tracing. Thank you to: all the staff in our clinics, all the first responders, all the law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel; the staff in every nursing home, assisted-living and special-needs facility for adults and children; the staffs in daycare facilities; all the mental health therapists, the pharmacists, DHS workers helping families, and domestic violence staffs. Your work has been an inspiration to all of us. God bless each of you. You all have placed yourselves at risk while serving and protecting us.
Thank you also goes to all school personnel, teachers and volunteers who help feed area children every day; to workers and volunteers at the Food Bank, and all the pantries in Siouxland, including those who deliver Meals on Wheels; and to neighbors and family members helping the elderly obtain food.
To all teachers who strive every day to help their students with online learning and to keep students connected and able to learn, thank you.
Another huge thank you goes to all those essential workers who have gone to work each day to help us survive and maintain some degree of normalcy - from grocery store workers, to truck drivers, to our farmers, to media personnel, mail carriers, bus drivers and newspaper deliverers. A very special thank you goes to all the men and women working in the meat processing plants in our area. You have suffered much from this illness and far too many of you have died. Yet you continued to work so that this country can be fed. God bless each of you and may the companies you work for never have unsafe working conditions and punitive sick leave policies.
Appreciation is also extended to those hundreds of people who are sanitizing every health care facility, workplace, food store, restaurant, meat packing plant and all public places. Without your work, we would be in an impossible situation. Thank you, too, to all those making and/or donating face masks.
Our local political leaders, especially our mayor, Bob Scott, also deserve our thanks. Mayor Scott’s leadership has been truly remarkable. His call, along with that of fellow mayors in our area, for more transparency on the cases of COVID-19 originating at the Tyson plant in Dakota City was certainly, in my view, on target.
Mayor Scott also represented this community well when appearing on national media outlets during our outbreak. He accurately spoke of our needs and our fears as well as encouraged all of us to do the right thing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The restaurants that managed the transition from in-house dining to carry-out so well were certainly appreciated – even vital. (On a personal note, a special shoutout to Pete and Natalie and the whole crew at Townhouse on 27th and Floyd for sustaining Wednesday wing night!)
Our thanks go, too, to our religious leaders who have done so much to keep the faith alive while houses of worship have been closed. Faith and hope do indeed sustain us in difficult times.
My apologies to any individual or group I neglected to mention.
Let me conclude with a quote from the doctor who is the main character in Albert Camus’ novel, "The Plague." The doctor explains he is not a hero. He responds to a question by stating that the only way to fight the plague is with decency. When he is asked what is decency, he responds, “Decency is doing my job." Thanks to all identified here for doing their jobs and I assert that they are not only decent, but also heroes.
A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.
