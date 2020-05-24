THE REGULARS: Heroes emerge in Siouxland during coronavirus pandemic

Mayor Scott also represented this community well when appearing on national media outlets during our outbreak. He accurately spoke of our needs and our fears as well as encouraged all of us to do the right thing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The restaurants that managed the transition from in-house dining to carry-out so well were certainly appreciated – even vital. (On a personal note, a special shoutout to Pete and Natalie and the whole crew at Townhouse on 27th and Floyd for sustaining Wednesday wing night!)

Our thanks go, too, to our religious leaders who have done so much to keep the faith alive while houses of worship have been closed. Faith and hope do indeed sustain us in difficult times.

My apologies to any individual or group I neglected to mention.

Let me conclude with a quote from the doctor who is the main character in Albert Camus’ novel, "The Plague." The doctor explains he is not a hero. He responds to a question by stating that the only way to fight the plague is with decency. When he is asked what is decency, he responds, “Decency is doing my job." Thanks to all identified here for doing their jobs and I assert that they are not only decent, but also heroes.

Next week: Jim Wharton

A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.

