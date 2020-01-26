THE REGULARS: Hold your cards while Jim explains the facts of bingo

I’ve had readers ask me why I refuse to write about politics. The answer is simple. I’d rather make you smile than make you cry. Here’s all I’ll say. I wish we had term limits. Politics should not be a career. Get elected. Vote your heart. And go home. As the late Stanley Evans told me when I was considering a run for the City Council – “Never vote for anyone who needs the job."

Which brings me to today’s topic du jour. Bingo. That’s right. B-I-N-G-O. Hold your cards, please, and give me a chance to expound on a topic that’s of utmost importance if you are 1) old 2) Catholic. I qualify on both counts.

Reader alert: You don’t have to be old or Catholic to get a few yuks from this column.

My renewed interest in this intense game of chance was rekindled earlier this month when Bev and I felt like blowing $35 and attended Bingo Night at our parish in Fort Myers, Florida Bingo. Night was sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. The Ladies Guild provided the snacks. The only way it could have been more Catholic would be if the Catholic Daughters were parking cars.