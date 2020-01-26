THE REGULARS: Hold your cards while Jim explains the facts of bingo

I’ve had readers ask me why I refuse to write about politics. The answer is simple. I’d rather make you smile than make you cry. Here’s all I’ll say. I wish we had term limits. Politics should not be a career. Get elected. Vote your heart. And go home. As the late Stanley Evans told me when I was considering a run for the City Council – “Never vote for anyone who needs the job."
Which brings me to today’s topic du jour. Bingo. That’s right. B-I-N-G-O. Hold your cards, please, and give me a chance to expound on a topic that’s of utmost importance if you are 1) old 2) Catholic. I qualify on both counts.
Reader alert: You don’t have to be old or Catholic to get a few yuks from this column.
My renewed interest in this intense game of chance was rekindled earlier this month when Bev and I felt like blowing $35 and attended Bingo Night at our parish in Fort Myers, Florida Bingo. Night was sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. The Ladies Guild provided the snacks. The only way it could have been more Catholic would be if the Catholic Daughters were parking cars.
The Knights were in charge. It was quickly apparent none of them had ever played bingo. We started our evening with the ever-popular “postage stamp” game. That means you need four numbers in the upper right-hand corner of the card. In other words, the only numbers that work are “Gs” and “Os”. So, the first number the poor guy calls for the night is “B-14!” Anarchy ensues. I saw one lady who was seconds away from chucking one of her Werther's Originals at the poor Brother Knight who was calling the numbers. He had no idea what was causing this civil unrest. Scattered boos, a few uttered profanities and a general sense of despair enveloped the room. I must admit I mouthed a naughty word of disgust and have already included that on my top-five list of transgressions for my next confession.
It didn’t get any better. It took us one and a half hours to play six games and none of it was easy. Instead of the traditional horizontal, diagonal or vertical games, the Knights chose some complicated games like the Pope’s Cross, Railroad Tracks and Six Pack. In fact, the easiest game of the night was the ever-popular coverall. I give the Knights an “A” for effort, but my advice to them is to let the ladies run the show. You know the old maxim. If the Three Wise Men were the Three Wise Women, they would have stopped and asked for directions, arrived on time, brought a casserole and cleaned the crib.
Being in the crowd with my bingo brothers and sisters was a déjà vu moment for me. My mom, Eleanor, was a professional bingo player. If there were an NBL – National Bingo League – Eleanor Wharton would have been among the league leaders. Mom would play three to four times a week if she could find a game. My dad would rather have watched a Ronald Reagan movie than play bingo. He’d go with my mom once a year just to humor her and it would drive him nuts when mom would scan the 10 cards she was playing and then look at his single card before he could mark the number. In the spirit of full transparency, I probably tend to be more like my mom when it comes to a hot game of bingo. I relish the opportunity to scream "BINGO" and brace for the boos, catcalls and groans that quickly permeate the room. It’s my version of an end-zone celebration after a touchdown. Pure joy.
Mom would have her bingo bag parked by the front door on game day. In it was an eclectic assortment of daubers – go ahead and Google daubers – Werther’s Originals, mini-Snickers, mini-Milky Ways and peppermints. Coffee and donuts were always free, so mom made sure she’d get her money’s worth before the last number was called.
Those were the days when smoking was allowed. After a hard three hours of bingo, dad insisted mom disrobe on the back porch because her clothes reeked. Weather was also never an issue for mom. Blizzard warning on Bingo Night in Morrisonville? No big deal. It’s only 18 miles one way.
Mom passed away in 1998, but every time I play bingo I see her in the room. Hold your cards. That’s a good bingo.
Jim Wharton, of Sioux City, is a former member of the Sioux City Council and a former mayor of Sioux City. He and his wife, Beverly, have one daughter, Dr. Laura Giese, and four grandchildren.