In February, the Senate voted to block consideration of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. The vote against a procedural motion on the legislation fell short of the 60 votes the measure needed to proceed. The vote was 53 in favor and 44 opposed. In the 115th Congress, the act passed the House, but 183 House members voted against it. Thus far this year, the House has refused to bring the bill to a vote.
The bill would require health care professionals to provide medical services to a baby born after a failed abortion and provides a penalty for doctors who fail to provide appropriate care of the infant. It does not restrict abortion, but only relates to an infant born after an unsuccessful abortion. It does not criminalize mothers who intended to abort their child.
I am heartbroken that in America we have elected people who believe that what amounts to infanticide is acceptable behavior. If you cannot protect the most vulnerable among us, in my opinion, you have lost your moral compass.
Should we be surprised that after 45 years of devaluing life after Roe v. Wade was decided by the Supreme Court in 1973, we have allowed over 60 million innocent babies to be killed through abortion?
According to an Oct. 9, 2017, Washington Post article, the United States is one of only seven countries out of 198 who allow elective abortions after 20 weeks. The United States, according to the story, has the third most liberal laws for abortion of those seven countries, with only North Korea and China more liberal than the United States. The Post article said 59 countries allow elective abortions for any reason up to 20 weeks.
Americans United for Life, an American pro-life public interest group, reports that 31 states have protections in place for infants born alive after a botched abortion, but of those, four “require medical care only if the baby is past the stage of viability (about 22 weeks)." Iowa is one of those four. That leaves 19 states that allow what is, in my view, infanticide. Will we unequivocally stand against infanticide as barbaric and illegal?
I don’t believe congressional Democrats who oppose the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act are in sync with their grassroots.
Gallup did a poll in June of 2018 finding negligible support for late-term abortions. Just 13 percent of respondents supported late-term abortions – 18 percent of Democrats, 13 percent of independents and 6 percent of Republicans. The new Marist poll found that 80 percent of Americans believe abortions should be limited to the first trimester (realclearpolitics.com). Tammy Bruce, a Democratic activist and avid feminist, says she is shocked by Democrats' support of late-term abortions.
In January, the New York State Legislature voted for a Reproductive Health Act which allows abortions for any reason up to 24 weeks, but with a doctor’s certification that the health of the woman is in danger abortions can take place at all gestational ages. Following New York’s action, Virginia Delegate Kathy Tran introduced her own version of the Reproductive Health Act, which allows an abortion up to the time of birth, which I believe is infanticide. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who was a pediatrician, had no issue with this. This is just the beginning, with the abortion lobby pursuing similar bills in New Mexico, Illinois, Massachusetts and Rhode Island (aclj.org).
Science hasn’t changed since God created the universe. He set the natural laws of physics, biology, thermodynamics, gravity, etc. He created the plan of how human life would be reproduced. It begins at conception. We learn in Genesis 1:27 that God created man in His image, which makes life sacred. Innocent life is to be protected as a part of civil society. This move toward infanticide is no different than the pagan nations in Biblical times who sacrificed their children to the god Molech. In Jeremiah 32:35, God calls such acts evil.
I don’t want to minimize the emotional stress of an unplanned pregnancy, but instead suggest resources from pregnancy care centers who help with counseling and adoption which help women through this difficult time.
When you take God out of the schools and the public square, society’s moral compass is severely damaged. When you teach generations of children that a baby in utero is just tissue, and that a mother has more rights than her unborn child, why wouldn’t the killing of an unwanted child be acceptable collateral damage? Will God finally take His protective hand off America as a result of our acceptance of what is, in my opinion, infanticide?
Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.