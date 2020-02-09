THE REGULARS: Incident involving business truck provides reminders

One recent evening I was washing floors at 11:50 p.m. (I have dogs) when I got a text message from my GPS service on a company truck. It was an odd-hour alert saying that one of my trucks in my lot was started. I called 911 and reported the text message. I said I was going to check it out, please send the police.
By the time I got to my office, two officers were on scene and they had a young man apprehended. The young man was cold, coming down from use of methamphetamine, and had climbed the fence, gotten in the truck, started it up to get warm, and found a sweatshirt to wear. (I let him keep the sweatshirt, he needed it worse than my employee did.)
I chose not to press charges against him because he didn't hurt anything, my truck did not run for even five minutes, and other than the sweatshirt, he didn't take anything.
Because I did not press charges, the police could not take him to jail or elsewhere. The question became: Where can he go? Finally, he ended up in the home of an aunt.
The incident reminded me of the meth challenge we face in Siouxland. In an unsettling Feb. 3, 2019, story headlined "Vicious methamphetamine on the rise in Iowa," Journal reporter Nick Hytrek wrote about usage and the purity level of today's meth compared to the meth made in the '90s. The drug is highly addictive and it's very hard to break its grip.
According to Hytrek's story, Iowa Department of Public Health statistics show a 38 percent increase in meth treatment admissions from 2014-17. From 2011-17, annual meth-related deaths in the state rose from 12 to 96, he reported. According to Hytrek's story, Jackson Recovery Centers in Sioux City reported that from 2015 to 2018 the number of patients reporting methamphetamine as their drug of choice rose from 618 to 917.
You have free articles remaining.
We know meth is coming from Mexico - Interstate 29 is a direct route from Mexico to Canada. My mom used to drive up and down I-29 regularly and was convinced one specific mile marker along the way was a popular place for drug deals based on what she'd seen. And when she mentioned her suspicion to a law enforcement agency, she was told she was right. Running drugs across Highway 20 from Chicago to Sioux City is gaining in popularity, as well.
A well-chronicled link exists across our country between use of illegal drugs, like meth, and perpetration of other crimes. In discussing local crime statistics in an appearance at Monday’s City Council meeting, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller spoke about this link.
The "vast majority" of Sioux City's crime is likely drug-related, Mueller said.
"A lot of the violent crime is very much drug-related," he said.
In the broader picture, the incident at my business reminded me of the need in our community for a facility, like a detox center, where police can take someone like the young man who was in my truck. In fact, no such facility exists in this region. During a meeting in which I participated following a pair of high-profile local crimes a couple of years ago, Mueller talked about the need in our community for a center of this kind.
I support the local and area dialogue I know continues by leaders from social services, health care, private businesses, government and law enforcement about challenges like homelessness, alcohol abuse and illegal drug use and about people who face those problems. Vigilance to these issues and conversations about them must remain a Sioux City and Siouxland priority.
Next week: Al Sturgeon
Charese Yanney of Sioux City is owner and managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co. She serves on the Siouxland Initiative Executive Committee, the Orpheum Theatre Preservation Board, the Orpheum Theatre Endowment Board and the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission.