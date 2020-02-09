THE REGULARS: Incident involving business truck provides reminders

One recent evening I was washing floors at 11:50 p.m. (I have dogs) when I got a text message from my GPS service on a company truck. It was an odd-hour alert saying that one of my trucks in my lot was started. I called 911 and reported the text message. I said I was going to check it out, please send the police.

By the time I got to my office, two officers were on scene and they had a young man apprehended. The young man was cold, coming down from use of methamphetamine, and had climbed the fence, gotten in the truck, started it up to get warm, and found a sweatshirt to wear. (I let him keep the sweatshirt, he needed it worse than my employee did.)

I chose not to press charges against him because he didn't hurt anything, my truck did not run for even five minutes, and other than the sweatshirt, he didn't take anything.

Because I did not press charges, the police could not take him to jail or elsewhere. The question became: Where can he go? Finally, he ended up in the home of an aunt.