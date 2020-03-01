THE REGULARS: Inspections help provide peace of mind about food

When we travel to Terra Haute, Indiana, I always enjoy reading the local paper in order to read the inspection report on local food serving establishments. Not only are those reports interesting, but I view them as a public service. I value transparency and I strongly believe the public should know the food they eat is prepared in clean areas and is safe. So when I read the recent local story about the mouse in the burrito, I thought to myself, "We should make food establishment inspection reports accessible to the public." I was beginning to get fired up to pen a column on the subject.
Fortunately, I hit the pause button in my brain and decided to do a bit of research first.
I called the Siouxland District Health Department. The head of its Food Service Inspection Department gave me a patient tutorial on the process of this vital service. Despite a small staff, the food department inspects major restaurants in Woodbury County twice a year and any other food serving establishments (service stations, etc.) at least once a year.
That's good news, indeed.
Furthermore, if one wants to find the results of those inspections, he or she can go the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals website and click on Food Safety. Follow the instructions and you can go to any food serving establishment in Sioux City and view the results and recommendations.
So the news is good on two fronts: The inspections are taking place and they are available for all to see. It is my view that most, if not all, of the places we eat at in Sioux City are safe, but it is good to have frequent inspections. Kudos to our restaurant owners and staff for the good work they do and to the wonderful public servants at the Siouxland District Health Department. It is such a blessing to live in a community where so many good people do the right thing on a daily basis.
As we near the vote on whether to provide funding for the construction of a new jail for Woodbury County, I would like to put forward a few thoughts.
First, without a doubt in my opinion, a newly constructed jail is necessary. The Board of Supervisors, the committee working on the project and the sheriff and his staff have made a conclusive case for building rather than renovation.
Second, it would be inappropriate for me to use this space just two days before the bond election to endorse or reject the specific plan the county will put to voters. However, I would like to provide some things to consider if voters grant approval. The plan will allow for roughly 440 beds compared to the existing 240. The actual footprint allows for expansion beyond that number. I hope we go slow on future expansion because costs and many other factors need to be considered carefully. The second recommendation is that the implementation of services provided within the jail be consistent with state-of-the-art mental health and substance abuse care. Since over 80 percent of the current jail inmates suffer from drug addiction, alcohol abuse, and/or mental illness, these services are vital if the cycle of recidivism and probation violations is going to be replaced by recovery. Specifically, the new facility should include space and contracts with professional staff in those fields. God bless all the wonderful volunteers and clerics who already help so much, but more is needed to break the cycle. For example, medically assisted treatment (MAT) programs must be made available to identified meth users through which medication is administered to replace the meth without the dangers and addictive qualities of meth.
And, finally, as we move along in this process, I do hope that some relief might come to the average taxpayer by using some of the millions of dollars to be generated through the CF Industries tax windfall soon to start coming to Woodbury County. I understand that is a complicated legal and public policy process, but let’s at least examine it.
So to conclude, rest easy about the quality and safety of food when you dine in Sioux City and, whatever the outcome of the jail referendum vote on Tuesday, let’s all view it as a work in progress and keep options open and dialogue robust.
A Sioux City resident, Jim Rixner is the retired executive director of the Siouxland Mental Health Center, is the current board chairman of the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System and is a former member of the Sioux City Council. He and his wife, Bernadette, are the parents of three adult sons and the grandparents of nine.