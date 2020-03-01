THE REGULARS: Inspections help provide peace of mind about food

So the news is good on two fronts: The inspections are taking place and they are available for all to see. It is my view that most, if not all, of the places we eat at in Sioux City are safe, but it is good to have frequent inspections. Kudos to our restaurant owners and staff for the good work they do and to the wonderful public servants at the Siouxland District Health Department. It is such a blessing to live in a community where so many good people do the right thing on a daily basis.

Second, it would be inappropriate for me to use this space just two days before the bond election to endorse or reject the specific plan the county will put to voters. However, I would like to provide some things to consider if voters grant approval. The plan will allow for roughly 440 beds compared to the existing 240. The actual footprint allows for expansion beyond that number. I hope we go slow on future expansion because costs and many other factors need to be considered carefully. The second recommendation is that the implementation of services provided within the jail be consistent with state-of-the-art mental health and substance abuse care. Since over 80 percent of the current jail inmates suffer from drug addiction, alcohol abuse, and/or mental illness, these services are vital if the cycle of recidivism and probation violations is going to be replaced by recovery. Specifically, the new facility should include space and contracts with professional staff in those fields. God bless all the wonderful volunteers and clerics who already help so much, but more is needed to break the cycle. For example, medically assisted treatment (MAT) programs must be made available to identified meth users through which medication is administered to replace the meth without the dangers and addictive qualities of meth.