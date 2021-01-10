THE REGULARS: Iowa must address looming workforce shortfalls

The upcoming session of the legislature will face many pressing issues. Responding to the health and economic consequences of the pandemic will require immediate action. There is a long-term issue that hasn’t had as much attention, but deserving of discussion and means of addressing.
Iowa faces a significant demographic and economic challenge over the next 15 years.
New census data will be out soon, but estimates are that just over 500,000 Iowans are between the ages of 55 to 70. That means about 16 percent of the population will effectively leave the workforce in the next 15 years.
The population base after that doesn’t make up the difference. For example, the state ranks 40th in the population between ages 22 to 50. That age stratification alone is a problem. Compounding the challenge is how those people are employed.
Manufacturing creates 17 percent of state gross domestic product. The sector employs about 15 percent of Iowans, ranking Iowa fifth nationally in percent employed in manufacturing. Over half of Iowa’s manufacturing jobs are in non-metropolitan counties.
This reliance on manufacturing and the aging of the workforce will create significant challenges for the state. The aging population will create demand for increased health care, increasing competition for employers. We can try to address this by increasing the workforce or significantly increasing automation in the health and manufacturing sectors. A riskier option is to accept the decline in one or more of those sectors.
One problem with increasing the workforce is that Iowans are employed at a far higher rate than the national average. Iowa presently has among the highest percentage of women in the workforce of any state in the country. Iowa men in the workforce are among the national leaders for ages between 35 and 60.
This results in Iowa having the fifth-highest percentage of both parents working. The high rate of dual-parent employment is a significant driver behind the state’s need for affordable, quality child care.
Increasing the population by bringing more people to the state will help address some of the issue. But remember, over half of manufacturing jobs are in non-metropolitan counties. Many of them are well outside of urban areas. For example, manufacturing represents nearly 50% of the payroll in Ida County. To keep existing manufacturing jobs will require that people move not just to Des Moines or Cedar Rapids, but Holstein and Ida Grove.
If an insufficient number of people move to take manufacturing jobs, then increased automation will be needed. Doing that will require significant capital investment as well as teaching existing employees new skills.Failing to address this challenge will impact communities in different ways.
Communities that have experienced sizable growth will be threatened with stagnation. They will not be able to diversify their economy and struggle to attract new residents. The communities that are presently stable or stagnant will be stressed with attempting to balance the workforce demands for health care needs with their manufacturing employment demand. For communities with declining workforce populations, the challenge is existential.
Drawing new people will be very difficult and any manufacturer closing will likely lead to economic collapse. The need for automation may be greatest here, as is the challenge of buying and training in the new technology.
Many of the topics likely to be discussed this legislative session will address some portions of this challenge. Broadband, quality of life, affordable quality child care, and environmental protection measures are all essential for future growth. But we will also need address this economic and demographic challenge or the answer will be imposed on us.
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.