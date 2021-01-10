THE REGULARS: Iowa must address looming workforce shortfalls

One problem with increasing the workforce is that Iowans are employed at a far higher rate than the national average. Iowa presently has among the highest percentage of women in the workforce of any state in the country. Iowa men in the workforce are among the national leaders for ages between 35 and 60.

This results in Iowa having the fifth-highest percentage of both parents working. The high rate of dual-parent employment is a significant driver behind the state’s need for affordable, quality child care.

Increasing the population by bringing more people to the state will help address some of the issue. But remember, over half of manufacturing jobs are in non-metropolitan counties. Many of them are well outside of urban areas. For example, manufacturing represents nearly 50% of the payroll in Ida County. To keep existing manufacturing jobs will require that people move not just to Des Moines or Cedar Rapids, but Holstein and Ida Grove.

If an insufficient number of people move to take manufacturing jobs, then increased automation will be needed. Doing that will require significant capital investment as well as teaching existing employees new skills.Failing to address this challenge will impact communities in different ways.