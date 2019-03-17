Iowa Senate Republicans recently passed legislation that would change the way we select judges in Iowa from the current “merit” system to a much more political one.
In my view, it doesn’t take long to see what the issue is really all about - the evangelical wing of the Republican Party wanting to hand-pick judges who will vote against same-sex marriage and vacate Roe v. Wade on the state level - reversing court decisions they opposed. All you have to do is look to see what groups registered as lobbyist in favor and opposed to the change.
But first a little bit of history is important here. Before 1962, Iowans elected judges just like they did legislators - in partisan elections. Both Democratic and Republican leaders, especially those in the court system, realized that electing judges on a partisan basis was not serving anyone’s best interests and that the state would be better served by a non-partisan merit system that maintained the court’s integrity and independence (also known as the “Missouri Plan”). There was huge consensus on this issue, which is why the effort to amend the Iowa Constitution was successful, passed by voters in two successive election cycles.
Right now, when selecting a judge for the Supreme Appellant Courts, the governor gets to pick from three names submitted by a nominating commission that interviews the various applicants and submits the final list. Right now half the panel members are picked by the governor, the other half are selected by attorneys who are elected through the Iowa State Bar Association.
The Republican power grab would keep the governor’s appointments but eliminate the attorneys' role and replace it with appointments made by leaders of the Legislature, including the speaker of the House, president of the Senate and minority and majority leaders - most career politicians. With Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and both House and Senate chambers currently controlled by the GOP, the “independent” judiciary would become a branch of the Republican Party. What current Republicans, drunk on power, don’t understand is that eventually the tide will turn and the Democrats will assume control of the political machinery.
So why the need for a change from the party that coined the term “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it"? The “official” version by Republicans is that those horrible, self-serving, greedy lawyers are nominating a bunch of activist judges. And there is an underlying assumption that they are all Democrats. Excuse me, this is the Iowa State Bar Association, not a trial lawyers' organization. You know, the lawyer that probably did your will. And the executive director for the past 15 years has been Dwight Dinkla, a former Republican state representative. A huge group of Democratic activists - not. As local attorney Cindy Moser, past president of the Iowa State Bar Association, pointed out in a March 12 column on The Journal's Opinion page, Republicans already control the numbers on the nominating commission - 62 percent (Republican) to 30 percent (Democrat) and 8 percent (no party).
That is why a large bipartisan group of leaders in the legal community (including eight former Supreme Court justices) and public interest groups have come out against the proposed changes, citing several studies that demonstrate Iowa’s judiciary as independent, fair, non-partisan and one of the best in the country.
So, what’s the real reason for the move? Look who signed up in support of the bill - the governor’s office, Phyllis Schlafly Eagles of Iowa, Americans for Prosperity and The Family Leader. That's according to Iowa Legislature lobbyist declarations.
The Family Leader organization, with Bob VanderPlaats as its president, has taken a leadership role. Chuck Hurley, the vice president, has criticized the Iowa Supreme Court's ruling in Varnum legalizing same-sex marriage (a unanimous decision, by the way) and a recent Iowa Supreme Court abortion ruling.
These same people, basically, tried to throw Judge Jeff Neary off the District Court bench after Neary, in 2003, granted the dissolution of a civil union two women had received a year earlier in Vermont, where such unions are legal. Neary later amended his ruling, saying Iowa courts do not have jurisdiction to grant a dissolution of marriage in a Vermont civil union. He vacated his earlier ruling, then terminated the union much like a business contract. Critics tried to make Neary a poster boy for gay rights even though Neary was simply following the full faith and credit clause of the Constitution in ending the contract.
I recently discussed the proposed statutory changes to the state's system for selecting judges with retired Iowa Supreme Court Justice Daryl Hecht.
“I am opposed to the changes,” Hecht said.
Most Iowans are, too.
A Sioux City resident and local attorney, Al Sturgeon is a former Democratic state representative and senator. He is the father of six children.