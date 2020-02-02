THE REGULARS: Iowans possess unique opportunity to shape future

The eyes of the country are on Iowa due to tomorrow's caucuses. It presents us with a unique opportunity to shape our future.
As in past years, there has been some criticism of the state's prominence in the presidential selection process. However, even critics praise the seriousness with which Iowans conduct our role and note the lack of corruption or cronyism.
The most frequent criticism is based on the lack of diversity. While the state has an underrepresentation of racial and ethnic minorities, caucus goers have demonstrated openness to candidates of color.
Obviously, Barack Obama won the state in 2008. Less recognized is that Bill Richardson, who has Hispanic heritage, finished fourth that year. Back in 1988, Jesse Jackson finished fourth with 10 percent, well above the state's percentage of African Americans.
On the Republican side, Raphael "Ted" Cruz, the Canadian-born son of a Cuban emigre, won the state in 2016. Further, Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, finished third and Ben Carson, an African American, finished fourth that year.
Until this year, there have been few minority candidates. Due in part to the national rules created to reduce debate participants, many candidates of color withdrew before the caucuses. This is not meant to ignore the issue, but to put it in context.
Another critique is that the caucus limits attendance by being held at a specific time. While it is a fair criticism, the national party and the state of New Hampshire have rejected many suggestions to address these concerns.
A critical facet of the caucus is that it relies on the community in order to operate. Schools, churches, labor unions and other organizations open their doors for participants. A couple thousand people have undergone face-to-face training and online testing to ensure processes are followed.
One of the most unique things about the caucuses is how they require ordinary citizens to step up and provide leadership. It is one of the last remnants of what Alexis de Tocqueville praised as the unique ability to form associations to improve civil life.
Special thanks to Teresa Wolff, who has devoted countless hours securing 44 sites, and recruiting and training precinct chairs. She estimates that it will take over 500 volunteers to run the Democratic caucuses in Woodbury County.
Attendees should keep these volunteers in mind and be prepared to help where needed. One way is to leave parking spaces close to the entrance available for those with limited mobility. Be patient if there is a line. The people working to conduct the event are your friends and neighbors.
People support candidates for personal and policy reasons. Since Iowans get the chance to meet the candidates, usually several times, they sometimes get very attached to the candidate of their choice.
For myself, my priorities have been whether the candidate is ready to be commander in chief, whether they seek to unify the country, and their ability to adapt to the seismic changes occurring internationally and domestically.
The essential qualities of commander in chief are judgment and trustworthiness. Allies must have confidence that we are trustworthy and have the capability to follow up on our commitment.
John Kennedy once said that America can only be as strong abroad as it is at home. The way that some people in positions of authority attack their fellow Americans ultimately undermines our security and our system of government.
For my part, I believe Pete Buttigieg meets the criteria above. Others will disagree, and I respect their decision.
In some countries, political assembly results in jail. Tomorrow, Iowans will get to show the nation and the world our volunteering spirit and civic duty in shaping a government of, by and for the people.
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.