THE REGULARS: Iowans possess unique opportunity to shape future

Another critique is that the caucus limits attendance by being held at a specific time. While it is a fair criticism, the national party and the state of New Hampshire have rejected many suggestions to address these concerns.

A critical facet of the caucus is that it relies on the community in order to operate. Schools, churches, labor unions and other organizations open their doors for participants. A couple thousand people have undergone face-to-face training and online testing to ensure processes are followed.

One of the most unique things about the caucuses is how they require ordinary citizens to step up and provide leadership. It is one of the last remnants of what Alexis de Tocqueville praised as the unique ability to form associations to improve civil life.

Special thanks to Teresa Wolff, who has devoted countless hours securing 44 sites, and recruiting and training precinct chairs. She estimates that it will take over 500 volunteers to run the Democratic caucuses in Woodbury County.

Attendees should keep these volunteers in mind and be prepared to help where needed. One way is to leave parking spaces close to the entrance available for those with limited mobility. Be patient if there is a line. The people working to conduct the event are your friends and neighbors.