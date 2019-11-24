THE REGULARS: It's 'morally wrong' to not compensate college athletes

College football is a violent game. The young warriors we flock to see on the TV screen on Saturdays pay a high price for their participation and our enjoyment. Only 2% of major college athletes make the pros, many of the rest have to live with serious lifelong injuries.
One thing is certain - a whole lotta people make a ton of money from college sports, especially football.
The NCAA had close to $1.1 billion in revenue during its 2017 fiscal year. The 20 most prolific college football programs made a stunning $925 million combined after expenses, according to ESPN. (Neither Iowa nor Nebraska were on the list.) It's pretty hard to call it amateur athletics when the top paid coach, Dabo Swinney of Clemson, makes an annual salary of $9.3 million and the highest 10 are all paid in excess of $6.1 million.
The more obscene the profits get and the more ridiculous the coaches' salaries get (always in the top 10 of every state's highest paid public employees), the more ridiculous it seems not to pay the kids who take the hits.
I was curious what someone who actually took and gave the hits, John Harty, former defensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers from 1981 to 1987, thought. Sioux City’s most prolific professional football player, Harty was a standout at Sioux City Heelan (class of 1976), then chose the University of Iowa during the rebuilding years of the late 1970s. At Iowa, Harty was all Big 10 Conference all four years and was chosen 36th overall in the 1981 NFL draft. Harty knows just how brutal the game can be. Throughout his six-year pro career Harty had 11 surgeries to just about every part of his body, seven in his last three playing years.
Harty told me he is sympathetic to some type of compensation for college athletes, pointing out that the full-time demands of playing the game preclude any other type of employment - demands that have now become year-round. For some families, some type of stipend could help pay for trips back home and other necessities, Harty observed.
Harty is especially concerned about the players who don’t always get the glory, but who live with ongoing injuries.
“Something meaningful should be done for these players,” Harty said.
Harty feels passionately that more can be done to assure these students complete their degree after playing, and we discussed the possibility of some type of medical trust fund for future orthopedic care for some of these guys.
Unfortunately, the discussion about paying college athletes these days is not focused on the little guy - just the opposite. California recently passed a first-in-the nation bill that clears the way for college players to be paid from endorsement deals. For legal and practical reasons this is going to happen soon - big corporations should not make profits off an athlete without compensation. Besides, allowing this costs the NCAA nothing. But the California bill still prohibits schools from paying athletes directly. And that’s wrong.
I believe its morally wrong for these athletes to go uncompensated, but paying them would require the NCAA and colleges to pry their cold dead fingers from the college football pot of gold. Won’t happen any time soon, but it should. In spite of the hundreds of unanswered questions, paying athletes should begin now.
As for Harty, in spite of the endless injuries, surgeries and rehabbing, he has no regrets.
“I wouldn’t be the person I am without the adversity,” he explained.
For John and his wife, Monica, his high school sweetheart, the decision to come back to Sioux City after his playing days were over was never in doubt.
“We wanted our kids to know their family and grandparents. This is a great place to raise kids,” Harty said. The Hartys have three children.
Small by today’s NFL standards (265-270 pounds), Harty looks and feels healthy, although he's not without some aches and pains. After returning home, John finished his degree at Morningside College, earned an MBA from Wayne State College and went on to be involved in several successful business ventures, including two current businesses with his son, Zach.
By the way, those two big, fat Super Bowl rings (1982 and 1985) look really fine on the big guy's hands.
A Sioux City resident and local attorney, Al Sturgeon is a former Democratic state representative and senator. He is the father of six children.