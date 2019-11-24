THE REGULARS: It's 'morally wrong' to not compensate college athletes

College football is a violent game. The young warriors we flock to see on the TV screen on Saturdays pay a high price for their participation and our enjoyment. Only 2% of major college athletes make the pros, many of the rest have to live with serious lifelong injuries.

One thing is certain - a whole lotta people make a ton of money from college sports, especially football.

The NCAA had close to $1.1 billion in revenue during its 2017 fiscal year. The 20 most prolific college football programs made a stunning $925 million combined after expenses, according to ESPN. (Neither Iowa nor Nebraska were on the list.) It's pretty hard to call it amateur athletics when the top paid coach, Dabo Swinney of Clemson, makes an annual salary of $9.3 million and the highest 10 are all paid in excess of $6.1 million.

The more obscene the profits get and the more ridiculous the coaches' salaries get (always in the top 10 of every state's highest paid public employees), the more ridiculous it seems not to pay the kids who take the hits.