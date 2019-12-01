THE REGULARS: It's time for Congress to address 'real needs' of nation

I have watched the majority of the hearings. No witness has claimed the president committed any crime, bribery or impeachable offense when asked the question by Republican members of the committee. Remember, this whole inquiry began with second- and third-hand information from a so-called whistleblower. Even if what has been alleged was done, which I don’t believe, inappropriate is not an impeachable offense. The Ukrainians did get the aid without any investigation.

House Democrats have lost all credibility. They continually promised the public evidence that didn’t exist about the president colluding with the Russians during the 2016 election cycle. The Mueller Report decidedly stated no collusion with Russia. President Trump was vindicated by the highest authority in the Justice Department.

House Democrats keep moving the goal post and continue to create a new narrative of a corrupt president. When one falls flat with the public, they begin another one. The drumbeat went from collusion with Russia to obstruction of justice, which fell flat after the Mueller Report was released, to quid pro quo with Ukraine. In my view, no president has had more investigations of him with no clear evidence of wrongdoing than President Trump.