THE REGULARS: It's time for Congress to address 'real needs' of nation

Having just come off the Thanksgiving holiday and having stuffed our stomachs with turkey, green bean casserole and pie, I wonder - are you full to the brim of impeachment yet?
We have spent the last three years with House Democrats feeding us a narrative that President Trump is corrupt even though they have offered no legitimate evidence. In the meantime, they have done little since they have been in power.
What has been left on the table receiving no attention? Let me see: the USMCA trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, the budget, solutions to illegal immigration, lowering the cost of drugs, health care fixes, and more.
Grassroots Democrats have suffered by the inaction of the House on important kitchen table issues. Luckily, the president has been active in reducing regulations to allow businesses to grow, producing low unemployment, producing higher wages for middle-class workers and, without Democrats' help, he has worked to lower prescription drugs by allowing more generic drugs to hit the market.
Impeachment is a very serious step to be taken only when there is clear evidence of the most outrageous corrupt behavior of a president. Never in the history of the United States has a president been removed from office through an impeachment trial. Impeachment is meant to be so obvious that it becomes a bipartisan effort. This impeachment effort by the House Democrats is clearly partisan. No Republican voted for the inquiry, but two Democrats voted with the Republicans against the inquiry.
I have watched the majority of the hearings. No witness has claimed the president committed any crime, bribery or impeachable offense when asked the question by Republican members of the committee. Remember, this whole inquiry began with second- and third-hand information from a so-called whistleblower. Even if what has been alleged was done, which I don’t believe, inappropriate is not an impeachable offense. The Ukrainians did get the aid without any investigation.
House Democrats have lost all credibility. They continually promised the public evidence that didn’t exist about the president colluding with the Russians during the 2016 election cycle. The Mueller Report decidedly stated no collusion with Russia. President Trump was vindicated by the highest authority in the Justice Department.
House Democrats keep moving the goal post and continue to create a new narrative of a corrupt president. When one falls flat with the public, they begin another one. The drumbeat went from collusion with Russia to obstruction of justice, which fell flat after the Mueller Report was released, to quid pro quo with Ukraine. In my view, no president has had more investigations of him with no clear evidence of wrongdoing than President Trump.
I believe this president has been the most transparent president in modern times. Besides the documents he provided for the Mueller investigation, he released the transcript of both phone calls with the Ukrainian president. He behaved as an innocent man would. President Trump is growing tired of this incessant fishing expedition and now is deciding there was little benefit to his being transparent and cooperative. So now, he will no longer give credence to this current creation of criminal behavior dreamed up by the Schiff team in the House of Representatives.
This impeachment fiasco is illegitimate. The Democrats in Washington, D.C., have been trying to impeach the president since he was elected. This effort began with no evidence. One thing has become quite obvious - the Democrats project what they have already done onto the Republicans. They know how to write the narrative because they have already done the misdeeds. This narrative has been perpetuated by the mainstream media.
Nothing of substance has passed the House. It is time to shut down this kangaroo court and get on with the business of the people. There are real needs to be addressed in this country. Let’s start with a budget and then move on to approving the USMCA trade agreement and then work on fixing the immigration system which is a national security issue.
Linda Holub, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., has lived in the Sioux City metro area for more than 40 years. She and her husband, Dave, have four adult children. A certified life coach professional with a master of arts degree from Liberty University in Human Services, Counseling: Life Coaching, Holub is co-chair of the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking.