THE REGULARS: Jensen, Peterson helped make Sioux City better

Irving was a loyal man. Our two families were immigrant families and lived in the same neighborhood on Virginia Street. The two families believed it was important to support one another in business. Two of my uncles were in the fuel business and my grandfather was in the roofing business. The Jensen family always bought from my family members and Irving continued that support.

He had a tenacity to get things done and to get them done right, he did not want to pay for it twice. If he was donating something to an organization, he selected the vendors, he knew them, and he trusted them to do the work correctly.

He was very supportive of Morningside College, Briar Cliff and Heelan High School. It was important to him for those schools to have excellent playing fields for their athletes. He helped raise the money, negotiated deals for them, and of course donated a significant amount for the projects.

After the Morningside football team became champions, he set out to improve the press box at Elwood Olson Stadium. He donated all of the money and hand-picked all of the vendors, doing things to his specifications. His attitude was that because the football team was doing so well that it was best if the broadcast booth was, in his words, "first class."