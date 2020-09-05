THE REGULARS: Labor Day reflections on America's economy - today and tomorrow

The U.S. Department of Labor says that Labor Day is a "tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country." At a time of record stock market highs and double digit unemployment, the tribute may seem hollow. It's worth noting that the stock market is not the economy.
The market reality is twofold. One is that the Federal Reserve has dumped over a trillion dollars into the economy and pushed interest rates to where saving does little good. The second is that a few giant technology companies are doing great, while most publicly trading firms are doing so-so. Meanwhile, approximately 90,000 small businesses have gone under, many never to return.
Increased market valuations matter little to those who were laid off, as they didn't have the money to invest when the market was down. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), only 31 percent of workers in the bottom 10 percent wage category are offered retirement benefits.
The disconnect between Wall Street and common people is not new. Food banks were seeing increasing numbers of people seeking help before the pandemic. More people were receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in 2019 than after the market crash in 2009. Iowa students eligible for free and reduced meals increased from 36.8 percent in 2009 to 43 percent in 2019. All of this happened while unemployment was going down in Iowa and nationally.
The percentage of Americans without health insurance has been increasing since 2017. The Associated Press reported that 215,000 more people than usual died in the U.S. during the first seven months of this year. Deaths among Asian Americans, Blacks and Hispanics were up over 30 percent compared to the average of the past five years, the study found.
Perhaps environmental factors and access to health care contributed to this loss of life. The BLS found that only 36 percent of private sector workers in the bottom 25 percent of wages were eligible for health care insurance.
What we have been doing isn't working for everyone, even for those who work. We can choose to ignore that and continue to let people die needlessly. Or we can decide to reduce hazards and increase access to health care so people can have longer, more rewarding lives that also enrich our society.
Access to quality, affordable early childhood education and day care was a limiting factor for the economy pre-COVID. It will remain so in the future if we can't find a way to increase wages and benefits for these and other caregivers. Society was OK with wages for those nurturing young minds being less than fast food workers before COVID. Can we really afford to do so in the future?
Despite “Buy American” provisions in federal law, loopholes existed so that we had limited capacity to produce personal protective equipment. We can decide to manufacture at least some essential products domestically instead of being completely dependent on other countries.
We should strive to build an economy that rewards work and provides real opportunity for advancement. Doing so would increase confidence in our institutions and economic system.
The decisions we make today will create the conditions for future generations. Organized labor ensured we have many of the benefits we enjoy now, such as a Labor Day.
However, the protections developed decades ago to protect us from storms in the past are proving inadequate in the present. We can continue to build sandcastles that disintegrate in the first wave of trouble. Or we can decide to build back better with a more resilient economy that benefits all who are willing to work for it.
A Sioux City resident, Steve Warnstadt is government affairs coordinator for Western Iowa Tech Community College. He is a former Democratic state senator and retired Army National Guard brigadier general. He and his wife, Mary, are the parents of one son and one daughter.
