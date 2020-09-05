THE REGULARS: Labor Day reflections on America's economy - today and tomorrow

The percentage of Americans without health insurance has been increasing since 2017. The Associated Press reported that 215,000 more people than usual died in the U.S. during the first seven months of this year. Deaths among Asian Americans, Blacks and Hispanics were up over 30 percent compared to the average of the past five years, the study found.

Perhaps environmental factors and access to health care contributed to this loss of life. The BLS found that only 36 percent of private sector workers in the bottom 25 percent of wages were eligible for health care insurance.

What we have been doing isn't working for everyone, even for those who work. We can choose to ignore that and continue to let people die needlessly. Or we can decide to reduce hazards and increase access to health care so people can have longer, more rewarding lives that also enrich our society.

Access to quality, affordable early childhood education and day care was a limiting factor for the economy pre-COVID. It will remain so in the future if we can't find a way to increase wages and benefits for these and other caregivers. Society was OK with wages for those nurturing young minds being less than fast food workers before COVID. Can we really afford to do so in the future?