Since I was in junior high school, my daily ritual first thing in the morning is to read the daily newspaper. And it still is. My day doesn’t really start until I hear that “thunk” at the door and start turning through the pages with a cup of hot coffee.
It’s funny how the articles you pay attention to in the paper change over the years. When I was young I would read the marriage announcements and spot an occasional classmate or acquaintance. Then the births of their children. As you get older, you read an occasional obituary of a classmate’s parents, or even them.
Two recent obituaries brought back a flood of memories.
The first one was for Walt Brown, my Little League baseball coach for a couple of years. I hadn’t seen Walt for years and it appeared he moved to Indiana many years ago. He was 85 years old. Walt was a lean blue-collar man who was always fair and gave everyone a chance. But he was always serious (but not too serious) about winning games. Funny how you never forget those Little League experiences. Thank God for all the Walt Browns who had the patience and took their precious free time to create the type of memories for kids that people like me will never forget.
The Jan. 22 Journal brought particularly bad news - the death of Royce Barnum, retired Sioux Cty East High teacher and longtime civil rights leader.
Royce was a widely popular teacher at East High. Royce’s sociology class was famous for its entertainment value - Barnum was part stand-up comic. But they were incredibly educational as well and they always had a point you would not forget. And education is what it was all about for Royce. He dedicated his entire life to education, teaching at East High from 1959 to 1994. In fact, the entire Barnum family has dedicated themselves to education - his wife Charlene retired as a history teacher at Sioux City West and daughters Rebecca and Rachelle are both public school teachers.
Remembrances of Royce from across the country are replete with expressions of gratitude from former students. An amazing number of them expressed the same theme: “You made a difference in my life.” What higher honor could there be?
And Royce made a difference in mine. When I went out for debate as a sophomore at East High, no one had high expectations. I had a 1.9 grade point average in ninth grade and a little bit of an attitude. Initially, Royce and I did not hit it off at all. I thought some of his debate rules, especially the dress code, were stupid. And I told him so. My academic problem? Two words - algebra and science. I was grounded so much for bad grades in junior high the Who song “I’m Free” (from the rock opera “Tommy”) became my anthem.
But eventually, Royce and I became collaborators and developed a friendship and mutual respect, although we always disagreed on politics. During my three years at East the debate program had some of its better years, culminating in a state tournament birth and all-state honors for myself, Mike Baily (one of East’s most successful debaters), Keith Winter and Gary Walker. Royce was very proud. We both changed a lot in those three years and I noticed Royce seemed to mellow out tremendously during that time.
In terms of personal confidence, I went from “definitely not college material” to “maybe law school someday” during those three years. Ultimately, it led to a debate scholarship at Morningside and a career path I’ve enjoyed. Plus, those basic argumentative skills you learn in high school debate last a lifetime.
As an adult I look back at the sacrifices Mr. Barnum made for all of us during those days. Giving up those weekends to drive squirrely high school kids early in the morning to towns all over Iowa. Those were long days. And then there was the weather. It’s obvious this guy cared.
Royce was equally passionate about human rights. First appointed to the Sioux City Human Rights Commission in 1974, he served for almost three decades, many as its chairman. His accomplishments in local human rights issues could fill a column, but perhaps it was best put by my fellow former classmate and Sioux City Human Rights director, Karen Mackey: “Those of us who work for social justice in this community stand on his shoulders. Sioux City is a better place because of Royce Barnum.”
Amen.
Next week: Linda Holub
A Sioux City resident and local attorney, Al Sturgeon is a former Democratic state representative and senator. He is the father of six children.