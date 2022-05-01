THE REGULARS: Lifetime of achievements for Iowa's Herbert Hoover

Herbert Hoover, the 31st president of the United States, was born in West Branch, Iowa, grew up in Oregon, and graduated from Stanford University in 1895.

Shortly after World War I broke out, he became the head of the Commission for Relief in Belgium, an international relief organization that provided food to Belgium during the time it was occupied.

President Woodrow Wilson appointed Hoover to lead the Food Administration, shortly after the United States entered World War I; with that he became known as the “food czar.” American Relief Administration was created after the war; Hoover ran the organization. The purpose was to provide food for the people living in Central and Eastern Europe.

His service to our country during the war time made him a favorite of many people, however he was unsuccessful in receiving the Republican presidential nomination in 1920. After winning election that year, President Warren Harding appointed Hoover Secretary of Commerce, which he continued serving under President Calvin Coolidge after Harding died in office.

As Commerce Secretary, Hoover was a very strong, busy, and highly visible leader. He became known as Under Secretary of all other departments. Other areas of his influence included air travel and radio and their development. He led the federal response to the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927.

In 1928, he became the Republican nominee for president, and went on to defeat the Democratic candidate Al Smith.

When Hoover took office the economy was strong and stable. During his first year in office the stock market crashed and the Great Depression ensued. It dominated his term as president, he responded by a series of economic policies in an attempt to reverse the depression. He vigorously opposed any federal government intervention in the economy.

In 1932 he was soundly defeated for re-election by Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt

Hoover lived for over 31 years after leaving office. He is the second longest living president after his term. Jimmy Carter is now the longest. During that time, Hoover wrote numerous pieces criticizing Roosevelt’s foreign policy and New Deal agenda.

As time went on in the 1940s and 50s, public opinion of Hoover improved, mostly due to his service in various duties he performed for Presidents Truman and Eisenhower, including chairing the influential Hoover Commission. The official name was Commission on Organization of the Executive Branch of Government, members were appointed by Truman in 1947 to recommend administrative changes in the federal government.

Hoover was only 58 when he left the White House. Through the 1930s he continued to hope to again become the Republican nominee. Nevertheless, he worked hard for the four GOP presidential candidates who lost to Roosevelt.

As you know, not every state has a presidential library and museum. Iowa is the home to the fourth belonging to Herbert Hoover in West Branch. The library is one of 13 presidential libraries run by the National Archives and Records Administration.

Aug. 10, 1962, Hoover’s 88th birthday, was the official dedication and opening of the library to the public. Truman attended the dedication.

Due to a major renovation, former President Ronald Reagan later rededicated the Hoover library and museum. The expansion was the result of a public private partnership, Washington D.C. paid $5 million for the building and an additional $1.5 million was the private partnership, as the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library Association paid for new exhibits.

Last Friday was the kick off for a new campaign to raise $20 million to renovate the museum and library. The money raised will be used to bring 21st century technology to it. If you wish, this is an opportunity for you to participate in something great for Iowa.

Iowa has many wonderful places to visit that are “hidden jewels.” The Herbert Hoover Library and Museum is certainly one of them. As Iowans, we should be proud of his accomplishments in his lifetime. At age 6, his father died of a heart attack and his mother died of pneumonia and typhoid fever when he was 9. He and his two siblings were split up to live with their mother’s various relatives. At age 11 he was put on a westbound train to live with his mother’s uncle in Newburg, Oregon.

Hoover was a member of Stanford University’s first class. The professor administering the test admired his keenness, admitting him conditionally because he failed the test. He graduated with a degree in geology. Out of college his first job was with a British mining company, he traveled the world locating mineral deposits. At age 27, he was one of four partners of the company.

After starting life very poor, he became a millionaire many times over. He donated his presidential earnings to charity. He helped save millions from starvation after the two World Wars. Five times he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Hoover and his wife Lou were very intelligent and generous people always working to make our country a better place to live. They helped children of the Shenandoah Valley, which is today a National Park, get an education. The park is located in Madison County, Virginia. The area was their retreat while he was president.

Information taken from Wikipedia and history.com.

